Bethesda Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Sunday: pastor Derrick White and family appreciation service with special guest pastor Byron Coutee Jr. and The Blount Chapel Baptist Church, Center. For info: 414-9148. 1417 Atkinson Drive.
Canaan Missionary Baptist. 4 p.m. Nov. 24: pastor’s third anniversary celebration with special guest the Rev. Jarmarkus Mumphery, pastor of Greater Calvary Baptist Church, Dallas. Reception will be held immediately following the service. 1313 Paul Ave.
First Baptist. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship and Ministerial Ordination Service. Wednesday: 4:45 p.m. Advent Preview Night Dinner; 6 p.m. Church conference and Advent Preview in the Family Life Center. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Lutheran. Sunday: 9 a.m. Bible class, the study of Exodus; 10:15 a.m. Divine Service with Holy Communion. 1001 Atkinson Drive. For info: 634-7468.
Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: The music department will be celebrating its choir annual with special guest First Missionary Baptist Church Choir. The Rev. W.R. Ricks will deliver the anniversary message. The church is at 1519 Williams St.
Memorial Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal. 11 a.m. Sunday: 136th church anniversary with special guests pastor Marilyn Runnels and the Spirit and Truth Ministries. Stewards Howard Price and Dale Kirkland donated their labor for the church’s renovations and remodeling.
Timber Creek. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday: GriefShare. This is the final meeting of a 13-week grief support seminar for adults who have lost a loved one to death. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
