Christ Congregational. 10:45 a.m. Sunday: Worship on the third Sunday after the Epiphany. The minister, the Rev. Randall Green, will preach a sermon based on I Corinthians 1:17-18 and the Christ Church Chorale will offer a rousing anthem titled “God Is the Light of the World.”
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2: The Lord’s Supper during worship. Wednesdays@First every Wednesday, visit fbclufkin.org/wednesdays for the full schedule. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Sunday: 19th Pastoral Appreciation honoring Pastor W.R. Ricks and lady Gloria Ricks. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Winston Spencer of New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Crockett. First Missionary is at 410 Scarborough St.
Holy Temple COGIC, Caledonia. Tuesday-Thursday, 7:30 p.m. nightly: annual Winter Revival with speaker Pastor Joseph Hafford of First Church of God in Christ, Jasper. For more info: 219-3531.
Little Flock Baptist. Sunday: 9:45 a.m. Bible study, “Discover God’s Requirements to Bring Your Ship into Harbor Loaded with All Your Needs.” Children will have lessons appropriate for the age group; 10:45 a.m. Pastor Ken Donaghue will preach “Learning God’s Way to Riches.” Located at 2769 FM 1475. For more info: 404-9895.
Pentecostal Temple COGIC. 7:30 p.m. Friday: District Fellowship Service. 3 p.m. Feb. 2: annual Family and Friends Day with speaker Pastor Charles Robertson of James Chapel TLH Church. 907 Culverhouse.
Perry Chapel CME, Diboll. 3 p.m. Sunday: annual Men’s Day Service with speaker the Rev. David Briggs, pastor of Abundant Life UMC Church, Lufkin. Perry Chapel is at 1114 Cypress St., Diboll.
Scott’s Temple Church of the Living God, Douglass. 3 p.m. Feb. 2: annual Men’s Day Program with guest minister Rev. Drayton Garner, pastor of Sand Hill Missionary Baptist Church. All churches, quartets and male choruses welcome. Located at 11818 State Highway 21 west in Douglass. For info: 568-9125.
Timber Creek. GriefShare Seminars — 1-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday beginning Feb. 4 through April 28. This is a 13-week grief support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 5:30 p.m. service, TED talk by Michele Wucker, author and policy analyst, “Why We Ignore Obvious Problems — and How to Act on Them.” Moderator: Layne Thompson. Feb. 2: 3 p.m. “Groundhog Day” the movie; 5:30 p.m. service “Groundhog Day — What If There Were No Tomorrow?” presented by Anne McCrady, poet and activist from Tyler. Located at 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
Wells Chapel Baptist. 3 p.m. Sunday: Pastor Derry Scott and wife eighth anniversary with speaker Pastor Ricky Smith of The County Line Baptist Church, Douglas.
