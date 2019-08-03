Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Beulah Congregational Methodist. 7 p.m. today: The Ford Sisters from Jasper will sing during the service. A love offering will be received. Fellowship will follow. For more info: call Wanda at 829-3584 or Barbara at 465-3019.
Bountiful Blessings Ministries. 4 p.m. Sunday: Ushers and Greeters Ministry with guest speaker Bishop-designate Kendrick Morris of Harvest Family Worship Center in Lufkin. Summer Revival, Word of Faith — Wednesday-Friday, 7 p.m. nightly at 3964 state Higheay 190 west in Newton. 4 p.m. Aug. 11: Pastor’s Aide Program with guest pastor Bodrick Gordan of Smith Memorial COGIC in Livingston. Bountiful Blessings is at 5730 state Highway 103 west.
Calvary Baptist, Nogalus Prairie. Revival, Aug. 11-14. Evangelist Jim Moss from Nacogdoches will be the guest speaker for each service. Aug. 11: 11 a.m. service; 6 p.m. service. Aug. 12-14: 7 p.m. service nightly. The church is seven miles west of Apple Springs.
Church by Christ Jesus, Lufkin. Aug. 9-11, Appreciation services for pastor Bishop Leroy Shankle Sr. and Verdia Shankle’s anniversary — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9: Speaker Superintendent Joseph Goffney. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10: Speaker the Rev. William Ricks. 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11: Guest speaker Bishop Reginald Shankle. The church is at 1701 Sayers St.
Divine Touch Ministries. 3 p.m. Aug. 18: Eighth church anniversary with guest speaker Elder Willie Spikes Sr., pastor of West End COGIC.
First Missionary Baptist. 11 a.m. Aug. 11: 116th church anniversary with guest speaker the Rev. Derrick White of Bethesda Baptist Church in Lufkin. 401 Scarborough St.
First United Methodist, Livingston. 7 p.m. Tuesday: Jeanne Robertson comedy event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A reception will follow the event. Tickets on sale now at livingstonfumc.org (look under “coming up,” then “comedy event”). Fill out the form and follow instructions, or come by the church office to purchase tickets. The church is at 2801 U.S. Highway 190 west. For info: 327-7100.
Harvest Family Worship Center. 3 p.m. Aug. 18: Church celebration with pastor Jimmie Davis of Bountiful Blessings Ministry in Lufkin. The church is at 4150 FM 2251 in the Cedar Grove community.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 10 a.m. Today: Youth Rally Service Saturday. “Praise is What I Do” Dance Workshop with Linda Scott: 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 15, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16, and 5 p.m. Aug. 17 (workshop program at 7 p.m.) $10 donation per dancer. For info: 675-5646. Women of Praise Conference: 9 a.m. Aug. 17 and 3 p.m. Aug. 18. The church is at 440 FM 2021. For info: 632-2611 or impactoutreachministries.org.
Little Flock Baptist. 10 a.m. Aug. 11: Pastor Ken Donaghue’s fifth anniversary with the church. The Southern Plainsmen will begin service. Lunch will follow in the Fellowship Hall. The church is at 2769 FM 1475, Lufkin. For info: 404-9895.
Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Today: Clothes give away, FM 2251. The church is at 145 Mt. Pleasant Road.
Outreach Ministry TLH. Annual August Revival, Wednesday-Friday, 7 p.m. nightly. Wednesday: Guest speaker pastor Charles Robertson of James Chapel TLH Church in Huntington. Thursday: Guest speaker pastor Derrick Scott of Wells Chapel Baptist Church in Wells. Friday: Guest speaker pastor Anthony Hodges of Hodges Memorial CSHC in Lufkin.
Saints Temple COGIC, Nacogdoches. 3 p.m. Aug. 25 and 7:30 p.m. nightly Aug. 26-29: Homecoming and Revival. 2604 Ellis St. in Nacogdoches.
Sweet Union Baptist. Sunday: 120th church anniversary and homecoming. 11 a.m. speaker will be the Rev. John Rickey Hughes of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas; 3 p.m. speaker will be the Rev. Mack Paige of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Lufkin. Monday-Wednesday, annual Revival — 7 p.m. Monday: Speaker will be the Rev. Drayton Garner of Sand Hill Baptist Church in Nacogdoches; 7 p.m. Tuesday: Speaker will be the Rev. Charles Tutt of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Marshall; 7 p.m. Wednesday: Speaker will be the Rev. Vertis Thacker of Linwood Baptist Church in Alto. Sweet Union Baptist is in the Sweet Union Community of Forest.
Timber Creek. 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday: Backpack giveaway after each service; 600 backpacks. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 13: GriefShare Loss of a Spouse Seminar. This is a two-hour seminar designed to encourage and help those who have lost a spouse to death. The cost is $5 for the participant booklet. No pre-registration required. The church is at 2021 S. John Redditt Drive. The seminar will take place in the back parking lot annex. Visit griefshare.org for more information or contact Karen Norton at Karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 5:30 p.m. Sunday: “The Ninety Nine Names of God” sermon by psychotherapist Patti Henry. 1510 Timberland Drive.
Trinity Baptist. Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. morning worship service; Noon, pulled pork sandwich carry-out $8; 5 p.m. evening worship service. Monday: 8 a.m. Feed LHS teachers. Tuesday: 6:30 a.m. Iron on Iron (Men’s Bible study). Wednesday: 6 p.m. Fuel (Adult Bible study), Vertical (Youth) and XLR8 (Children); 7 p.m. choir rehearsal. Friday: 1-5 p.m. Game Day. Aug. 10: 8 a.m. Men’s prayer breakfast. 1641 FM 325. For info: email office.trinitybc@gmail.com, or visit tbclufkin.com.
