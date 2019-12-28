Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
First Baptist. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
Gospel Lighthouse COGIC. Sunday and Monday, 7:30 p.m. nightly: annual New Year Revival. 9 p.m. Tuesday: Watch Night Service. Revivalist of the week: pastor Jimmy Hadnot of Pentecostal Temple COGIC, Lufkin. On county road 1075 off state Highway 7, Kennard.
Sweet Union Baptist, Forest. Sunday: annual Mission Day service — 11 a.m. speaker will be the Rev. Brian Bass; 3 p.m. speaker will be the Rev. Derry Scott of Wells Chapel Baptist, Wells.
