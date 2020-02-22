Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2673.
Angel of Joy Lutheran (ELCA). Sunday: 9 a.m. Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. worship. 7 p.m. Wednesday: Ash Wednesday service. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the web. Church office: 632-4777.
Bell Chapel Baptist, San Augustine. 2:30 p.m. March 1: 10th Appreciation Service for the Rev. and Mrs. Timothy Teel. Special guest will be the Rev. Freddie Wilson and the St. Paul Baptist Church of Center.
Christ Congregational. 10:45 a.m. Sunday: Celebration of the Transfiguration of the Lord. A child dedication ceremony will take place, in which the Rev. Randall Green will preach a sermon from Mark 10:13-16, and the Christ Church Chorale will offer an anthem based on the children’s classic, “Jesus Loves Me.” Childcare through 5 years of age is available at all services.
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday Worship in the sanctuary (preschool childcare provided, no regular Wednesday activities). Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Sunday: annual Men’s Day Program with guest speaker the Rev. Vertis Thacker of Linwood Baptist Church, Alto. First Missionary Baptist is at 410 Scarborough St.
Holy Temple COGIC, Caledonia. 6 p.m. Today: Black History Program with missionary Stephanie Byrd of Bethel Temple COGIC. The theme will be “We Have Come This Far By Faith.” For more info: 219-3531.
Huntington True Light Holiness. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Today: National Women’s Day services with Women in Red. Special guest speaker will be evangelist Ava Taylor of Iron Wheel Baptist Church, Nacogdoches. The theme is “Working Together In His Presence.” Noon Sunday: Motivational speaker evangelist Evie Siggers of Adams Chapel TLHC, Jasper. The church is at the intersection of Gibsonville and Porterville Road, Huntington.
Little Flock Baptist. Sunday: 9:45 a.m. Stephen Brazzel will teach how Christians can be used by the Lord to help revitalize a church. Classes are available for children; 10:45 a.m. Brazzel will preach about loving the Lord’s church and focusing on missions, the heart of God. This will be a “Homecoming-like Sunday,” as the church seeks to restart God’s purpose for His church. 2769 FM 1475. For more info: 404-9895.
O’Quinn Baptist, Pollok. 5:30 p.m. March 6: “Girl, Guard Your Heart” (Proverbs 4:23) Ladies Retreat. Cost: $20 (includes dinner, silent auction, door prizes, worship and inspiring messages). Guest speaker will be Britni Bryan of Southside Baptist Church, a pastor’s wife and mother to four, currently traveling nationwide as a keynote speaker for The Unknown Tour. Live music by Southside Worship, a ministry of Southside Baptist Church, led by worship pastor Jordan Bryan.
Outreach Ministries T.L.H. 3 p.m. Sunday: annual Family and Friends Day with guest speaker pastor Haywood Henderson of Gospel Lighthouse COGIC, Kennard. Outreach Ministries is at 310 N. Chestnut St.
Overcomers Through Faith Ministries. 3 p.m. Sunday: Pastor and Wife First Anniversary celebrating pastor Les and Lucerta Taylor. Speaker will be overseer Roy Scott of Impact Outreach Ministries. 202 Forest Park Blvd.
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. March 1: Pastor and wife second anniversary celebrating the Rev. Leroy J. and Polly Nesmith. Special guest will be Bishop M.E. Lyons and the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.
Pentecostal Chapel COGIC. 6 p.m. Today: The Voice of Experience Workshop. 907 Culverhouse.
Perry Chapel C.M.E., Diboll. 3-6 p.m. Sunday: annual Women’s Day Appreciation “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made?” with speaker the Rev. Marilyn Briggs, pastor of St. Paul C.M.E., Nacogdoches. 1114 Cypress St., Diboll.
Power and Praise Ministry. 3 p.m. Sunday: Musicians Appreciation. Come enjoy songs, praise dancers, soloists, group singers and choirs. 212 S. Garvan St. For more info: 208-3188.
Timber Creek. GriefShare Seminars — 1-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through April 28. This is a 13-week grief support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 5:30 p.m. Sunday: “Listen to the Poet” YouTube video by the Rev Roger Ray, pastor of Springfield Community Church, Springfield, Montana. Discussion and refreshments. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.