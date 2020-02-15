Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2673.
Center Hill COGIC, Crockett. 3 p.m. Sunday: annual Black History Celebration with guest speaker pastor Elliott Marshall of Countyline Baptist Church, Grapeland, Fuller Spring Baptist Church, Crockett, and Union Chapel Baptist Church, Crockett. Off state Highway 7 and CR 1030 in Berea Community, Crockett.
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Wednesdays@First every Wednesday, visit fbclufkin.org/wednesdays for the full schedule. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Feb. 23: annual Men’s Day Program with guest speaker the Rev. Vertis Thacker of Linwood Baptist Church, Alto. First Missionary Baptist is at 410 Scarborough St.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 3 p.m. Sunday: Pack the Pew Service. Wear your jeans and comfortable shoes so you’re free to praise the Lord. 440 FM 2021, Lufkin. For more info: 632-2611 or impactoutreachministries.org.
Little Flock Baptist. Sunday: 9:45 a.m. Bible study, “Developing a Mature Love.” Classes for children will study the same topic.; 10:45 a.m. worship with pastor Ken Donaghue preaching “The Mature Friendship of Jonathan and David.” 6 p.m. Today: Open mic singing — Everyone is invited to bring a song and/or instruments and enjoy an evening of gospel singing. 2769 FM 1475. For more info: 404-9895.
Lufkin Interdenominational Choir. The choir is now accepting ads and patrons for its 2020 Souvenir Book. The ad deadline and patrons deadline is Sunday. The book will be available during Lufkin IC’s 46th anniversary celebration Wednesday through Saturday. For more info, contact business manager Frederic Tims at 526-5446.
O’Quinn Baptist, Pollok. 5:30 p.m. March 6: “Girl, Guard Your Heart” (Proverbs 4:23) Ladies Retreat. Cost: $20 (includes dinner, silent auction, door prizes, worship and inspiring messages). Guest speaker will be Britni Bryan of Southside Baptist Church, a pastor’s wife and mother to four, currently traveling nationwide as a keynote speaker for The Unknown Tour. Live music by Southside Worship, a ministry of Southside Baptist Church, led by worship pastor Jordan Bryan.
Outreach Ministries T.L.H. 3 p.m. Feb. 23: annual Family and Friends Day with guest speaker pastor Haywood Henderson of Gospel Lighthouse COGIC, Kennard. Outreach Ministries is at 310 N. Chestnut St.
Palestine Baptist, Chester. 7 p.m. Today: First Appreciation Service for the Rev. Wayne and Beretta Habert. Guest speaker is the Rev. Donald Vance and the Anderson Chapel Baptist Church of Livingston.
Pentecostal Chapel COGIC. 6 p.m. Feb. 22: The Voice of Experience Workshop. 907 Culverhouse.
Perry Chapel C.M.E., Diboll. 3-6 p.m. Feb. 23: annual Women’s Day Appreciation “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made?” with speaker the Rev. Marilyn Briggs, pastor of St. Paul C.M.E., Nacogdoches. 1114 Cypress St., Diboll.
Power and Praise Ministry. 3 p.m. Feb. 23: Musicians Appreciation. Come enjoy songs, praise dancers, soloists, group singers and choirs. 212 S. Garvan St. For more info: 208-3188.
Providence Baptist. 7 p.m. Wednesday: The Children of the World International Children’s Choir. The choir tours the U.S. sharing the story of millions of orphaned and disadvantaged children around the world, and is composed of participants from World Help’s Sponsorship Program from Nepal, Uganda and the Philippines. Through song, dance, spoken word and creative media, Children of the World presents the desperate reality of millions of children who cannot speak for themselves. The church is at 4423 Ted Trout Drive (state Highway 94 west in Hudson).
Sweet Union Baptist, Forest. 3 p.m. Sunday: annual Black History Celebration with speaker the Rev. Ricky Hughes of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, Dallas.
Timber Creek. GriefShare Seminars — 1-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through April 28. This is a 13-week grief support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 4 p.m. forum, discussion on Israel/peace process/Israel election with Rabbi Neal Katz of Congregation Beth El, Tyler; 5:30 p.m. service, A Look at Reform Judaism. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
Woods Memorial COGIC. Monday-Friday, 7 p.m. nightly: Lufkin District Meeting with District Superintendent Bishop T.T. Terry Sr. (Jurisdictional Prelate, Texas Southeast Third), Mother J. Washington (State Supervisor of Women, Texas Southeast Third), and District Missionary Dorthea Robinson. Superintendent Chester Robinson, “Forever In Our Hearts.” 230 Leach, Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.