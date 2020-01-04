Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
East Texas Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America. 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Meet at Keltys United Methodist Church on Old Mill Road. All local and area religious singers, musicians and directors are asked to be present and rehearse with the Mass choir. 6 p.m. Jan. 11: Chapter anniversary at Impact Outreach Ministries with singing from the choir. All local and area Gospel choirs, groups and praise dancers feel free to participate. Numerous out-of-town artists will also be featured. For more info, contact Chapter Rep. Vernon Austin or PR chairperson Frederic Tims.
Beulah Congregational Methodist. Today: Singing has been canceled. The singings will resume in February with Ransomed QT. Please contact Wanda at 829-3584 or Barbara at 465-3019 for more information.
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 3 p.m. Jan. 19: Women of Praise Service (put on your jeans and comfortable shoes so you’re free to praise the Lord with us). 440 FM 2021. For info: 632-2611.
Little Flock Baptist. Sunday (and each Sunday of January): 9:45 a.m. “seminar-like-Bible-study” continuing into the worship service until noon. Children will have lessons appropriate for the age group. Bible lessons and messages for the month begin with “Learn the one activity that God promises will bring success, prosperity and happiness to those who participate.” Pastor Ken Donaghue will preach, “Let us learn to magnify the name of the Lord.” 2769 FM 1475. For more info: 404-9895.
Pollok Baptist. 7 p.m. Wednesday: Gospel talents of Williamson Branch, award-winning family that will share their bluegrass music and testimony. Fellowship and love offering to follow. 1053 Paul Townsend Road, Pollok, Highway 7 west, 1/4 mile from Highway 69 north.
