Angel of Joy Lutheran (ELCA). Aug. 1-2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Vacation Bible School. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the web. Church office: 632-4777.
Chestnut Drive Baptist. July 29-31, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Vacation Bible School. Open to children K4 through 6th grade. Water sports at the end of each evening, bring a towel. Located at 1701 S. Chestnut St. For info: 362-1568.
Wakefield Baptist. Monday-Friday: Vacation Bible School. 5:30 p.m. eat, 6-8:30 p.m. studies. Classes are open for pre-K through 6th grade. An adult class is also available. Located at 3253 FM 357 between Diboll/Corrigan/Apple Springs. For more info: 676-0868.
