Founder Frederic Tims, Director Quinten Simon and The Lufkin Interdenominational Choir welcome all to “The Annual Musical of Thanks,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Church of the Living God, 613 Culverhouse. Elder George Wyatt is the pastor.
The musical will be dedicated in honor of evangelist Shondell Douglas Robinson, a Lufkin native now living in Houston.
Featured artists include Kim Lumzy of Shreveport, Louisiana, Granger Williams and the Lacy Singers of Tyler, The Friendly Gospel Singers of Henderson and The Stars of Harmony of Tadmor. Special guests include The United Voices of Lufkin, The Royal Barnes Singers of Livingston and The Blount Sisters of Diboll. Numerous local and area gospel artists also will appear.
Featured speaker will be Angela Hobbs Spencer, native Lufkinite, now of Maryland.
Immediately following the service, a flat screen TV and a Walmart gift card will be given away. Tickets to win are available from any Lufkin IC member or various friends. You don’t have to be present to win.
All persons in attendance are asked to bring two or more nonperishable food items to be distributed during the Christmas holiday season.
For more information, call Tims at 526-5446.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.