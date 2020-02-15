The 46th anniversary celebration of the Lufkin Interdenominational Choir will be Wednesday to Feb. 22 in Lufkin. Services begin at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday-Friday, and 6 p.m. Feb. 22.
Red and black are the official colors for Wednesday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Rodney Curry, pastor of College Hill Baptist Church of Tyler, will preach. Lufkin IC tenors are in charge of the service. It is dedicated to all senior citizens and in memory of Coretta Mark, Hazel Powell and elder Raymond Page.
Lufkin IC altos are in church Thursday at Church By Christ Jesus. Official colors are purple are black. It will be in memory of Debra Johnson and Bishop J.R. Shankle. Charles Faulks, pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Tyler, will preach.
The annual Consecration and Rededication Service is Friday at First Missionary Baptist Church. All former and inactive Lufkin IC members and L.K. Crusaders are requested to attend. Official colors are white and gold. R. Thompson, pastor of Greater First Baptist Church of Houston, will preach. It will be dedicated in memory of R.L. Kuykendall and Martha Williams and in honor of Myrick Richard and director Quinten Simon.
The annual Grand Musical is Feb. 22 at Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Dress your best. Director Quinten Simon will direct Lufkin IC. Featured artists include Jon Starling of Henderson; the St. Paul Baptist Church adult choir of Monroe, Louisiana; the Mt. Zion Baptist Church choir of Marshall; Charles Shaw of Tyler; Jay Bass and Vicki Martin Allen of Houston; and the Blount Sisters, along with many others. It will be dedicated in memory of Greater Shiloh’s pastor, Rubin Ervin II.
The annual Souvenir Book will be available during all services and recordings of all services can be purchased. For info: Frederic Tims at 526-5446.
