Beulah Congregational Methodist. Today’s First Saturday singing has been canceled.
Collins Chapel CME. 11 a.m. Sunday: Appreciation service for Carol Pierre, a musician of 31 years. Speaker will be the Rev. Carl Moore. Food will be served. For info: call Estell Tatum at 632-7089. Collins Chapel is at 801 Rowe Ave.
Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist. 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15: Ninetieth church anniversary. Guest speaker will be the apostle Lionel Childress of Childress Deliverance Temple Ministries in Marshall. Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist is at 1519 Williams St.
Huntington United Methodist. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., blood drive with Gulf Coast Blood Center in the Fellowship Hall; 11 a.m. to noon, Blessing of the first responders special worship and prayer service and blood drive. Help us meet our goal of 25 donors and save lives. For blood drive appointments, contact Jamie Burnett at 422-0273. 458 U.S. Highway 69, Huntington.
Ligon Chapel CME. 3 p.m. Sunday: Homecoming service for the Nigton Community with guest speaker pastor Jamarkus Mumphrey of Greater Calvary Baptist Church in Dallas.
McKindree Baptist. 11 a.m. Sunday: Annual homecoming, followed by a potluck lunch. Ben Merritt will be preaching. After lunch, special music will be provided by the Ford Sisters. McKindree Baptist Church is off state Highway 103 east, just past the old paper mill. For more info, call 465-0060.
Mt. Calvary Baptist. 7 p.m. Today: Choir anniversary program with special guest the Rev. Charles Tutt and the Ebenezer Baptist Church of Marshall.
Mt. Zion Baptist. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15: 144th annual church homecoming with special singers The Master’s Men of Silsbee. Pastor Mark Forrest will preach the morning message and lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. A love offering will be taken for the visiting singers. Please bring a covered dish. There will be no afternoon concert and no evening service. For info: 414-6196.
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal. Wednesday. An evening of choral and organ music to celebrate the completion of new pipe organ. Service of Holy Eucharist will begin at 7:30 p.m. 919 S. John Redditt Drive. For more information contact the Rev. Ralph Morgan at 639-1253.
Sweet Union Baptist. 3 p.m. Sept. 15: Youth Explosion program in the Sweet Union Community of Forest.
Timber Creek. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 19: GriefShare. This is a 13-week grief support seminar for adults who have lost a loved one to death. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. A special seminar, Surviving the Holidays, will be presented on Nov. 5. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Trinity Baptist. Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. morning worship service; 5 p.m. evening worship service. Wednesday: 6 p.m. Refuel (Adult), Vertical (Youth) and XLR8 (Children); 7 p.m. choir rehearsal. The church is located at 1641 FM 325. For info: office.trinitybc@gmail.com, or visit tbclufkin.com.
