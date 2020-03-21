Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Angel of Joy ELCA Lutheran. All services have been suspended until Palm Sunday, April 5, per synod’s suggestion while under the threat of COVID-19. Please pray for our nation and our community during this difficult time, and for all who are working to bring this threat to an end.
Canaan Missionary Baptist. 1 p.m. Today: The Women of Canaan present “You Don’t Know My Story,” an evening of witnessing and testimonies about the goodness of a loving and kind God we serve. Special guests are dynamic speakers of The Clawson Assembly of God Church: Monica Jenkins, Janice Hoot, Helen Samuel and Patricia Ann Weston. For more info and tickets, call Sandra D. Walton at 671-1350. There is a $10 donation, with a reception held in the fellowship hall immediately following the program.
Center Hill COGIC. 3 p.m. Sunday: Gospel Lighthouse and Center Hill COGIC Annual Family & Friend Day with guest speaker Supt. Anthony Taylor, pastor of Smith Chapel COGIC, Palestine. Center Hill Church is on County Road 1030 off state Highway 7 in the Berea Community in Crockett.
Christ Congregational. 10:45 a.m. Sunday: worship observing the fourth Sunday in Lent. In response to COVID-19 concerns, Sunday school classes have been canceled for now, but corporate worship will be held in the Sanctuary. It is encouraged that those in higher risk categories identified by the CDC use discretion when planning attendance. Rev. Randall Green will preach a sermon based on Ephesians 5:8-11. Childcare through 5 years of age is available for all services.
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
Monastery of the Infant Jesus. The Fish Fry on April 3 has been postponed until further notice.
Mt. Calvary Baptist. 3 p.m. Sunday: “Youth Day: Let’s Pack the Pews” with special guest the Rev. Brian Bass and Sweet Union Baptist Church.
Shiloh District Churches. 3 p.m. March 29: 2020 Spring Concert, Prairie View A&M Concert Choir — Tickets are $25 each. Special guest will be comedian Billy D. Washington. Camden-Corrigan HISD (504 S. Home St., Corrigan, TX 75939). A. Jan Taylor, director. For tickets, call 281-236-6574.
Timber Creek. GriefShare Seminars — 1-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through April 28. This is a 13-week grief support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Services are suspended until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
