Angel of Joy Lutheran (ELCA). Sunday: 9 a.m. Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. worship. Wednesday: 6 p.m. Christmas dinner and youth program. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the web. Church office: 632-4777.
Fairview Baptist. 7 p.m. Dec. 21: Christmas with The Annie Moses Band — Tickets available online at anniemosesband.com and at the church office. To purchase tickets locally, contact the church office at 637-1466 or 676-5229. Tickets are $25 and seating is limited. Doors open at 6 p.m.
First Baptist. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. Advent worship; 6 p.m. “Celebrate! A Musical Christmas Story” in the sanctuary. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24: Carols, Candles, and Communion in the sanctuary. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
Gospel Lighthouse COGIC. 3 p.m. Dec. 22: annual Christmas celebration, “Whose Birthday is it Anyway” with guest speaker elder Earnest Delane of Woods Memorial COGIC. On county road 1075 off state Highway 7, Kennard.
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal. 10 a.m. Sunday: Service of Lessons and Carols — Through Scripture and music we tell the entire story of humanity: the fall of humankind, the promise that God made to us and the fulfillment of that promise through the incarnation of our Savior Jesus Christ. Handbells, choir, organ and congregational singing of many of your favorite Christmas carols. Noon Wednesday: Wednesday Advent concert series with David Lawson in the sanctuary. Reception to follow the concert.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 4 p.m. forum; 5:30 p.m. service: “Learning from the Past, Shaping the Future,” presented by Dana Cooper, professor of history at SFA and author of “Informal Ambassadors: American Women, Transatlantic Marriages and Anglo-American Relations, 1865-1945.” Dec. 22: 5:30 p.m. service: “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” the story of the child who was born to bring peace to earth and goodwill to all. Presented by Patti Henry, part-time minister at the Unitarian Fellowship of Houston. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
