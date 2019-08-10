Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Bountiful Blessings Ministries. 4 p.m. Sunday: Pastor’s Aide Program with guest pastor Bodrick Gordan of Smith Memorial COGIC in Livingston. 4 p.m. Aug. 25: Men of Authority with guest speaker Bishop Clifford Olford of New Zion Temple of Deliverance, Lufkin. Bountiful Blessings is at 5730 west state Highway 103.
Calvary Baptist, Nogalus Prairie. Revival, Sunday-Wednesday. Evangelist Jim Moss from Nacogdoches will be the guest speaker for each service. Sunday: 11 a.m. service; 6 p.m. service. Monday-Wednesday: 7 p.m. service nightly. The church is seven miles west of Apple Springs.
Church by Christ Jesus, Lufkin. Today and Sunday, Appreciation services for Bishop Leroy Shankle Sr. and Verdia Shankle’s anniversary — Today’s speaker is the Rev. William Ricks. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: Guest speaker Bishop Reginald Shankle. The church is at 1701 Sayers St.
Church of The Living God, PGT, Diboll. 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25: 113th church anniversary with guest speaker Rev. Michael Butler of First Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Diboll.
Divine Touch Ministries. 3 p.m. Aug. 18: Eighth church anniversary with guest speaker Elder Willie Spikes Sr., pastor of West End COGIC.
First Baptist. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Today: Volunteers needed to pass out backpacks at the Junior League of Lufkin Back to School Bonanza at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. Contact walker@fbclufkin.org. Sunday: 8:30 a.m. worship band warm-up; 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. morning worship; 6 p.m. ‘90s Night (an evening of ‘90s contemporary worship songs) in the sanctuary. Aug. 21, Kick-off night: 5 p.m. free hamburger dinner; 6 p.m. seminar and schedule preview.
First Lutheran. Sunday: 9 a.m. Bible class, the study of Luke; 10:15 a.m. Divine Service with Holy Communion. 1001 Atkinson Drive. For info: 634-7468.
First Missionary Baptist. 11 a.m. Sunday: 116th church anniversary with guest speaker the Rev. Derrick White of Bethesda Baptist Church in Lufkin. 401 Scarborough St.
Harvest Family Worship Center. 3 p.m. Aug. 18: Church celebration with pastor Jimmie Davis of Bountiful Blessings Ministry in Lufkin. The church is at 4150 FM 2251 in the Cedar Grove community.
Holy Temple COGIC, Caledonia Community. 3 p.m. Sunday: Annual Homecoming with special guest Bishop T.T. Terry of Dallas.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Aug. 17 (workshop program at 7 p.m.): “Praise is What I Do” Dance Workshop with Linda Scott. $10 donation per dancer. For info: 675-5646. Women of Praise Conference: 9 a.m. Aug. 17 and 3 p.m. Aug. 18. The church is at 440 FM 2021. For info: 632-2611 or impactoutreachministries.org.
Little Flock Baptist. 10 a.m. Sunday: Pastor Ken Donaghue’s fifth anniversary with the church. The Southern Plainsmen will begin service. The speaker will be Linwood Dykes of Nacogdoches. Lunch will follow in the Fellowship Hall. The church is at 2769 FM 1475, Lufkin. For info: 404-9895.
Saints Temple COGIC, Nacogdoches. 3 p.m. Aug. 25 and 7:30 p.m. nightly Aug. 26-29: Homecoming and Revival. 2604 Ellis St. in Nacogdoches.
Timber Creek. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday: GriefShare Loss of a Spouse Seminar. This is a two-hour seminar designed to encourage and help those who have lost a spouse to death. The cost is $5 for the participant booklet. No pre-registration required. The church is at 2021 S. John Redditt Drive. The seminar will take place in the back parking lot annex. Visit griefshare.org for more information or contact Karen Norton at Karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 5:30 p.m. service, “Adam, Eve and the Serpent” by the Rev. Michael Thompson, examining one of the most widely propagated myths of all time and its influence on our attitudes toward sex and human freedom; 6:30 p.m. Potluck dinner. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
Trinity Baptist. Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. morning worship service; 5 p.m. evening worship service. Wednesday: 6 p.m. Refuel (Adult Bible study), Vertical (Youth) and XLR8 (Children); 7 p.m. choir rehearsal. Friday: 6 p.m. Boys’ Nerf and Games. 1641 FM 325. For info: email office.trinitybc@gmail.com, or visit tbclufkin.com.
