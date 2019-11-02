Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Beulah Congregational Methodist. 7 tonight: Service and singing with The Martin Family. A love offering will be received and a fellowship will follow the service. The church is on FM 58 south of Lufkin in the Beulah Community. For more information, 465-3019.
First Baptist. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Wednesday: Wednesdays@First, full schedule at fbclufkin.org/wednesdays. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Lutheran. Sunday: 9 a.m. Bible class, the study of Exodus; 10:15 a.m. Divine Service with Holy Communion. 1001 Atkinson Drive. For info: 634-7468.
Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist. The music department will be celebrating its choir annual at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17. First Missionary Baptist Church Choir will be the special guest. The Rev. W.R. Ricks will deliver the anniversary message. The church is at 1519 Williams St.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 2 p.m. Nov. 9: Give Thanks community fellowship and love Thanksgiving dinner. All are welcome; free food and drinks. Free delivery for the sick and shut-in from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (please RSVP for sick and shut-in delivery no later than Tuesday at 632-2611 or 414-5198). Brandon Park Community Center — 1612 Keltys St.
Ryan Chapel Methodist, Diboll. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today: Garage sale, rain or shine. 555 FM 2497, Diboll.
Scott’s Temple COLG, Douglass. 11 a.m. Sunday: Bishop Robert Johnson Jr. 34th appreciation service with speaker the Rev. James Fuller. Lunch to follow service. If you are unable to attend and would like to make a donation, please send your donation to: P.O. Box 93, Douglass, TX 75943. Contact info: 568-9125 or 554-6684.
Timber Creek. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 19: GriefShare. This is a 13-week grief support seminar for adults who have lost a loved one to death. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. A special seminar, Surviving the Holidays, will be presented on Tuesday. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 5:30 p.m. Sunday: “In the Beginning” video during service. This is part one of the Great Course “The Old Testament” presented by Professor Amy-Jill Levine from Vanderbilt University Divinity School. Levine is a widely sought after speaker, she has delivered talks on biblical subjects to academic and nonacademic audiences around the world. Her expertise has won her grants from the Mellon Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
Wells Chapel Baptist, Wells. 3 p.m. Nov. 10: Choir anniversary with speaker pastor William Purvis of New Hope Baptist Church, Kennard.
West End COGIC. 3 p.m. Sunday: 74th church anniversary. Theme: “God is Always in Our Midst in His Provided Sanctuary.” Guests will be elder Marvin Jackson, pastor of Clayton Temple COGIC, Timpson. The church is at 2014 Cairo St.
Woods Memorial Temple. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9: Collective Brand Society Tour concert featuring artists Cassaundra Webb, Sheila Moore-Piper, Neva Ford Nation, Vernon Jai, Reggie Campbell and James L. Patterson. 230 Leach St.
