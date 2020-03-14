Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2673.
Angel of Joy Lutheran (ELCA). Sunday: (Third Sunday of Lent) 9 a.m. Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. worship. Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. soup supper; 7 p.m. Lenten service with Max Reynolds. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the web. Church office: 632-4777.
Canaan Missionary Baptist. 1 p.m. March 21: The Women of Canaan present “You Don’t Know My Story,” an evening of witnessing and testimonies about the goodness of a loving and kind God we serve. Special guests are dynamic speakers of The Clawson Assembly of God Church: Monica Jenkins, Janice Hoot, Helen Samuel and Patricia Ann Weston. For more info and tickets, call Sandra D. Walton at 671-1350. There is a $10 donation, with a reception held in the fellowship hall immediately following the program.
Christ Congregational. 10:45 a.m. Sunday: worship observing the third Sunday in Lent. Rev. Randall Green will preach a sermon based on Romans 5:1-2 and the Christ Church Chorale will offer a new anthem, “Lenten Sanctus,” as part of the obervance of the Communion of the Lord’s Supper. Childcare through 5 years of age available for all services.
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Wednesdays@First will resume on Wednesday. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 3 p.m. Sunday: Pastor’s Aide Men and Women in Red service. Wear your jeans and comfortable shoes so you’re free to praise the Lord. 440 FM 2021. For more info: 632-2611 or impactoutreachministries.org.
Monastery of the Infant Jesus. 6-8 p.m. April 3: Fish Fry in St. Andrew Parish Hall (1611 Feagin Drive) celebrating 75 years of service to Lufkin and beyond through prayer. Tickets are $8, and are available at St. Andrew Parish office. Drive-thru, take-out and dine-in available. All proceeds benefit the Monastery of the Infant Jesus.
Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: Family and Friends Day with speaker Rev. Derrick White, pastor of Bethesda Baptist Church. Located at 217 S. Warren St.
Pentecostal Temple COGIC. 3 p.m. Sunday: annual Women’s Day Program with speaker Brenda Robinson of Woods Memorial COGIC.
Shiloh District Churches. 3 p.m. March 29: 2020 Spring Concert, Prairie View A&M Concert Choir — Tickets are $25 each. Special guest will be comedian Billy D. Washington. Camden-Corrigan HISD (504 S. Home St., Corrigan, TX 75939). A. Jan Taylor, director. For tickets, call 281-236-6574.
Sweet Union Baptist, Forest. 3 p.m. Sunday: Women’s Day Program with speaker the Rev. John Mosly Jr. of Macedonia Baptist Church, Nacogdoches.
Timber Creek. GriefShare Seminars — 1-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through April 28. This is a 13-week grief support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 4 p.m. forum “Going Out Green” by Margie Phillips, a discussion of “green burial” as a caring, loving and compassionate alternative method for after-death care of the body; 5:30 p.m. service, “Changing Landscapes and Green Burial” with Margie Phillips (thegivinglight@att.net). 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.