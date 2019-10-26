Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information.
Church of The Living God PGT, Diboll. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: pastor and wife anniversary with guest speaker the Rev. Charles Jeffery of Grace Tabernacle Church, Lufkin. 1002 Cypress St., Diboll.
Collins Chapel CME. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: Family and Friends Day with speaker elder Homer Freman, assistant pastor at Warren Temple True Light Holiness Church, Lufkin.
Denman Avenue Baptist. 5-7 p.m. Thursday: Fall Festival. Activities will be in the Family Life Center and outside as weather permits. Barbecue sandwiches, chips, cookie and drinks from 5-5:30 p.m., followed by carnival booths, hayrides, bounce houses, door prizes and more from 5:30-7 p.m. No charge for the meal (donations accepted) or activities. Games for preschoolers will be available in our Preschool Wing.
First Baptist. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the Sanctuary. Wednesday: Wednesdays@First, full schedule at fbclufkin.org/wednesdays. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Lutheran. Sunday: 9 a.m. Bible study of Exodus; 10:15 a.m. Divine Service with Holy Communion; 4 p.m. Reformation service followed by Potluck. 1001 Atkinson Drive. For info: 634-7468.
First Missionary Baptist. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: annual Usher Day with guest speaker the Rev. JaDarius Ervin of Elysian Fields Baptist Church, Elysian Fields. The church is at 410 Scarborough St. For info: 632-2426.
First Presbyterian. 5-7 p.m. Sunday: Trunk or Treat. Hot dog supper, hayride, bounce house and lots of candy. The church is at 607 Janeway. For more info, call 634-3711.
Huntington True Light Holiness. 3 p.m. Sunday: Sunday services with elder Jonathan Deason of Church by Christ Jesus of Nigton. The church is at the intersection of Gibsonville and Porterville Road in Huntington.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 2 p.m. Nov. 9: Give Thanks community fellowship and love Thanksgiving dinner. All are welcome; Free food and drinks. Free delivery for the sick and shut-in from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (please RSVP for sick and shut-in delivery no later than Nov. 5 at 632-2611 or 414-5198). Brandon Park Community Center — 1612 Keltys St.
Ryan Chapel Methodist, Diboll. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2: Garage sale, rain or shine. 555 FM 2497, Diboll.
Timber Creek. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 19: GriefShare. This is a 13-week grief support seminar for adults who have lost a loved one to death. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. A special seminar, Surviving the Holidays, will be presented on Nov. 5. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 5:30 p.m. Sunday: Service, “If You Want to Walk on Water, You Have to Get Out of the Boat.” How many times has fear kept us from pursuing our dreams? Let’s look at fear and how to make it smaller in our lives. Psychotherapist and UU lay minister Patti Henry shares her thoughts on this. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
West End COGIC. 3 p.m. Nov. 3: 74th church anniversary. Theme: “God is Always in Our Midst in His Provided Sanctuary.” Guests will be elder Marvin Jackson, pastor of Clayton Temple COGIC, Timpson. The church is at 2014 Cairo St.
Woods Memorial Temple. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9: Collective Brand Society Tour concert featuring artists Cassaundra Webb, Sheila Moore-Piper, Neva Ford Nation, Vernon Jai, Reggie Campbell and James L. Patterson. 230 Leach St.
