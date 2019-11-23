Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2673.
Canaan Missionary Baptist. 4 p.m. Sunday: pastor’s third anniversary celebration with special guest the Rev. Jarmarkus Mumphery, pastor of Greater Calvary Baptist Church, Dallas. Reception will be held immediately following the service. 1313 Paul Ave.
First Baptist. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship; 5:30 p.m. “We Give Thanks” churchwide meal and Communion in the Family Life Center. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Lutheran. Sunday: 9 a.m. Bible class; 10:15 a.m. Divine Service with Holy Communion. 1001 Atkinson Drive. For info: 634-7468.
Holy Temple COGIC. 3 p.m. Sunday: annual Harvest Day Program — Theme: “Laborers in the Vineyard.” Special guest will be pastor C.L. King and the Bethel Temple COGIC family, Nacogdoches. For more info: 219-3531.
Palestine Baptist. 7 p.m. Today: Pre-anniversary service. 3 p.m. Sunday: Anniversary service with special guest elder James A. Darden Sr. and the Christ Fellowship Church family of Beaumont.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 5:30 p.m. Sunday: UU ideals of truth, peace and justice in action with professor Brent Beal. 1510 North Timberland Drive.
