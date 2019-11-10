Dickie Dixon is writing “A History of Lufkin, Texas, December 1881 to the Present” to include everything he can of significant events, people, businesses and pieces of history interesting to those who love history. Every week, on Friday morning from 10:30 a.m.-noon, he is a guest on Bryan’s Swap Shop on AM radio station KRBA, which is simulcast as a live television show on KLNMtv.com. The show is aired on Suddenlink Channel 16, and the public can access it on their cellphones by googling “klnmtv.com” A blue rectangular box will appear that says “Watch Live Here.” By clicking on this, the public can watch the show.
There is some interest in having a cleanup day to clean up Hillcrest Cemetery. If you would like to participate, contact the author in the ways listed at the bottom of this column.
The Jasper County Historical Commission is looking for pictures of Jasper County sheriffs. If you have one, or if you know of the whereabouts of one, contact John Jasper or Linda Primrose at (409) 384-6441, or you can email them at jaspercountyhc@yahoo.com.
Wayne Fults will discuss “Lufkin’s Early Soda Bottles” at the 4 p.m. meeting of the Angelina County Genealogical Society in the Community Meeting Room of Kurth Memorial Library on 706 S. Raguet St. in Lufkin. Coffee and cookies begin at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Dickie Dixon at 240-8378.
Bill O’Neal, formerly the Texas state historian, will discuss his new book “Billy Dixon Plainsmen” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist Church on 1867 Old Mill Road in Lufkin. For more information, contact the Rev. Cindy Doran at 852-4123 or Dickie Dixon at 240-8378, or the public can email Cindy at keltysumc@hotmail.com or Dickie at dickie.dixon@hotmail.com.
The East Texas Archeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 in a room on the first floor of the Ferguson building on the Stephen F. Austin State University campus to hear Wilson W. “Dub” Crook speak on “Outstanding Findings in the Andy Kyle Collection from Clovis Times (ca. 13,000 B. P.) to Late Prehistoric (ca. A. D. 1500).” For more information, contact Tom Middlebrook.
The Angelina County Genealogical Society will hold its Christmas party from 2-4:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist Church on 1867 Old Mill Road in Lufkin. President Dickie Dixon will cook a brisket and make homemade sauces, and members are asked to bring sides. The party will conclude at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Rev. Cindy Doran at 852-4123 or Dickie Dixon at 240-8378, or the public can email Cindy at keltysumc@hotmail.com or Dickie at dickie.dixon@hotmail.com.
The author hereby acknowledges the receipt of the new book by Jerry Hopkins titled “The History of Clever Creek Baptist Church.” Comments and remarks will be forthcoming next month. For book reviews, please send a complimentary copy to Kissin’ Kuzzins P. O. Box 151001 Lufkin, Texas 75915-1001 For questions about genealogy or queries about your family, please contact the author at 240-8378 by email at dickie.dixon@hotmail.com or by mail to Kissin’ Kuzzins P. O. Box 151001 Lufkin, Texas 75915-1001.
