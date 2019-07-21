Good Morning. I know I have the best volunteers anywhere. Whenever I call on them, they are ready. Hats off to some of the regular volunteers. Patrick Campbell takes charge of exercise when Sheila is out and does a super job. He and Martha also clean tables after lunch. Brigitte Stachurski and Gloria Edwards are so faithful to be here at 8:30 a.m. to help me wrap the silverware. After the “wrapping,” we enjoy our coffee time and visiting until the van riders get here and other things start happening. Patricia Smathers is always at the milk serving station and Jennie Corbett manages the ice and tea glasses. And Evelyn Barnes is a winner because she brings us sweet snacks almost every day. Then we have those “waiters and waitresses” who serve tables. Thank you to Betty Verner, Royce Mangrum, William Mangrum, Evelyn Barnes, Jennie Corbett, Patricia Smathers, Keith and Paula and Rodney Dunn. And last but not least, Evelyn Cole sits at the sign-in table to take your money. You are all very appreciated, at least by me. If I forgot anyone, please blame it on my age (like everything else goes.) It was unintentional.
Another group who needs recognition is our faithful kitchen crew: Moises, Shan, Tabatha, Krystal and Donnie. They work long, hard hours to cook meals for over 500 people each day. I don’t know all the Meals on Wheels drivers, but many thanks to all the hours you put in each day and each week seeing that our elderly get at least one good meal a day. And we know that you are the only contact that person may have on any given day. You do make a difference.
I understand we lost another member of our Board. Greg Thames has gone on to his reward. I did not know Greg, but saw him many times around the American Legion Room and also talking with Robyn while she was Director. R.I.P. Greg, and to your family we extend our sympathy.
We had an unexpected visitor to call Bingo on Monday. Randy Lewis with Hospice Plus showed up just in time because our scheduled “caller” couldn’t make it, though she sent prizes (and thank you, Sharon). Randy did a great job for his first experience with the Bingo machine. After Bingo, Jenny Wright with Harbor Hospice brought out the party-kins for the monthly birthday party. Only three out of eight who had birthdays this month got treats. But Jenny had delicious chocolate or vanilla cupcakes for us all. Thank you, Jenny. We all love you for your thoughtfulness and the love you share with us.
Bettie Harbuck was with us for lunch and was telling me that Sue Warren was helping a newcomer to The Pinnacle get adjusted. Sue Warren, we missed you, but maybe you can bring the newcomer and join us in some activities and lunch at the Center. God bless.
The month and year are flying by. Hot weather is here but it is going to get hotter, so stay cool and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
Hope to see you soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.