The fall weather we have all been waiting for is finally here. Blue sunny skies and moderate temperatures make fall garden tasks a joy. My yard is alive with butterflies and bees enjoying the nectar from the blooming Trailing Purple Lantana, Mexican Heather, Blue Mist Ageratum, Indigo Spires Salvia, Turks Cap and Lady in Red Salvia. White rain lilies are blooming in the border. Fall is truly a second spring in East Texas.
Leaves are already falling from some of our oak trees. Yesterday we used our standing leaf chopper to chop leaves. The volume of leaves is reduced 11:1 making it easy to store them for use in the compost bin or as mulch in the fall vegetable garden.
Mulching lawn mowers also keep the yard tidy and return the nutrients of leaves to the soil. In the fall when folks are bagging leaves, as much as 50% of the materials going to the landfill is organic material. Organic materials from your yard can be recycled in place by composting, mulching and using mulching lawnmowers. This adds nutrients back to the soil, improves soil drainage and helps plants thrive while using materials that are free and available. An important bonus is that recycled organic materials won’t take up valuable landfill space.
Mowing with a mulching lawn mower eliminates a light covering of leaves. The shredded leaves can be left in place adding organic matter to the lawn. Mowing every week or two with a mulching mower will help you manage heavier leaf drops as well. Mulching kits can be added to existing mowers by your lawn repairman or do it yourself. Mulching lawn mowers are beneficial year round, because nitrogen from cut grass goes back to feed the grass that is growing, thus reducing the amount of fertilizer needed.
Now is the time to clean up flower beds and remove annuals that are finished. Clip back the tops of perennials that are done flowering, or wait until frost kills the leaves. Clean out weeds, add some compost and mulch to protect plants from frost and tidy up the beds. Chopped leaves or pine straw is perfect for that task. Avoid the use of whole leaves as they will mat and prevent rain from reaching the roots. By taking time now you reduce insects and disease in next year’s garden.
It’s time to plant fall vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, lettuce and snow peas. It is a joy to go out to the vegetable bed on a fall or winter day and harvest vegetables, herbs or salad greens for dinner.
There is an excellent document on fall vegetables at the Aggie Horticulture website that includes planting dates and what you need to know for success. Follow this link:
Just in time for fall bulb planting, “Bulb Propagation” is the topic of Angelina Master Gardeners Noon Program on Oct. 15 at the Master Gardener greenhouse in the Farmers Market. Master Gardener Marlow Shubert will lead the class. The cost is $5 for materials. Call 634-6414 to reserve your spot.
The October edition of Forest Country Gardening, on City of Lufkin KLTX TV, Suddenlink Channel 15, features our “Liberty Garden”. Cary Sims, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent and I discuss the gardening lessons learned in redoing the garden this summer. Visit Angelina Master Gardener Facebook page for the link to view it. You may also visit the City of Lufkin website at cityoflufkin.com for KLTX viewing schedules and a link to their YouTube page.
