January is the time when folks make plans for their yards, both edible and ornamental. Brightly colored seed catalogs arrive daily, tempting us like children are tempted in a candy store.
This year I hope you will consider thinking about your yard in a new way. Several years ago, Douglas W. Tallamy, an entomologist from the University of Delaware, came to Lufkin to talk about his book, “Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants.”
The premise of the book is that individual gardeners can help sustain their local ecosystems by including native plants in their landscapes. “Bringing Nature Home” is available online, and I promise you will never think about your landscape the same way again.
Tallamy clearly explains how plants, insects, birds and wildlife are all interdependent. When we strip the land of native plants during development and substitute the plants we want from other parts of the world, we are endangering the survival of the birds and wildlife that call East Texas home. If we instead choose native plants that nurture and sustain local wildlife, we will make a difference. Gardening is not just about us.
A native plant can be defined as one that grows in an area and has existed there for many years. It is also defined as a plant that was present prior to the arrival of European settlers.
All plants have chemicals that are a natural defense against insects. Insects have adapted so they can digest those plants that are native to their area. That explains why plants imported from other parts of the world are useless to our native insects.
Insects are the beginning of our food web. Birds cannot exist without the protein provided by insects during their early development. To sustain wildlife, it is essential that native plants are present.
We have been encouraging gardeners to include native plants in their landscapes for several years. For many years folks have wondered if “improved” varieties of native plants are as useful as the original native. It’s helpful to understand the definitions of “cultivar” and “nativar.”
A cultivar is a plant variety that has been produced by selection. The word “cultivar” comes from a combination of the words “cultivated variety.” A species of plants may have different forms, called varieties. When plant developers select certain traits, the resulting plant is called a cultivar. Most plants we purchase from nurseries are cultivars.
Nativar is a term that has been coined in the last decade. A nativar has been selected from a native species for its traits and marketed as a cultivar. A nativar is selected from a wild plant variety.
Tallamy and Emily Baisden have been studying nativar trees and shrubs to learn “ ... how different traits affect the plants’ palatability to caterpillars, which are critical to the diets of breeding birds.”
They conducted this study at Mt. Cuba Center, a Delaware native plant botanical garden, and studied woody plants. They looked at six traits and how each impacted insect use, including leaf color, variegation, height, habit, fall color and fruit size. They found only one trait that consistently discouraged insects from feeding: changing leaf color from green to purple or deep red.
In small home gardens, nativars can be used for a pleasing landscape and help sustain the local wildlife. Avoid the nativars that have dark red or purple leaves.
Bloom form is also important. For example, butterflies prefer flat landing surfaces such as coneflowers and zinnias. Flowers that have been altered to have double or pollenless blooms will be useless to them.
To learn more about this topic and Tallamy’s research, visit his website at bringingnaturehome.net. There is a link on this site to the National Wildlife Federation, which has a native plant finder and information about butterflies. Also visit wildflower.org for information on native plants and how to select them for your yard.
Make this the year you learn more about the benefits of including native plants in your home or business landscape.
The January edition of "Forest Country Gardening" is currently airing on Suddenlink Channel 15, KLTX, City of Lufkin as well as on YouTube. Learn more about the hidden gem that is Angelina County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the services it offers you and your family as we interviewed Extension agent Cary Sims.
