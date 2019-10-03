The Coalition recently hosted Texans Standing Tall for a training with the Drug-Free All Stars on media advocacy for substance abuse prevention.
Texans Standing Tall is a statewide coalition working toward healthier and safer communities that are drug-, alcohol- and nicotine-free. The Drug-Free All Stars are Angelina County high school seniors who are committed to maintaining a drug-free lifestyle and preventing substance abuse in their communities.
Texans Standing Tall trained the Drug-Free All Stars on Sept. 24 on how youth can engage in media advocacy efforts to reduce the use of drugs, alcohol and nicotine products as a part of a larger movement to shape a healthier future in Texas.
The training encouraged students to collaborate and work together to use different mediums of media to promote their prevention message. Texans Standing Tall worked with the All Stars to make their messages engaging with different populations, use media that is relevant to targeted populations and communication tools to use to raise awareness about youth substance abuse.
The All Stars each chose a substance prevention work group that they will work with throughout the year to combat the use of that substance in Angelina County.
The four prevention work groups are Underage Drinking, Marijuana, Prescription Drugs and Nicotine Products. Each of these groups will work together throughout the year to raise awareness on their substance, create media messages and complete other activities to reduce the use the substance they are focused on.
The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy lifelong choices in the community since 1988.
For more information about the Drug-Free All Stars, contact Abby Baker at The Coalition at 634-9308.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.