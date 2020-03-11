Riley Jenkins, a freshman from Lufkin, recently engaged in the Calf Scramble for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Feb. 17.
He plans on showing a heifer at next year’s stock show. 4-H and FFA youth competed for certificates to purchase a breeding animal to show at next year’s San Antonio Stock Show.
Throughout the year they complete reports over specific topics such as animal selection, animal care and nutrition.
———
The next generation of East Texas leaders can now apply for the chance to be a part of the Leadership Tomorrow Class of 2020-21 during their junior year of high school.
“We are building them up to be great leaders here in Angelina County. Not only for their peers, but for their futures,” said Ashley Berry, director of leadership programs. “We are teaching them to be leaders of the future.”
Applications can be downloaded at lufkintexas.org/main/leadership-tomorrow, along with a brochure showcasing more info about the annual program. The applications also are available at high school counselors’ offices and the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at 1615 S. Chestnut St. The deadline to apply is April 3.
Leadership Tomorrow, hosted by the Chamber, is a seven-month program designed for high school, private school, charter school and home school juniors in Angelina County.
Students have the benefit of learning about Angelina County firsthand, exploring possible career opportunities that exist in this area, and giving back to the community through volunteer service and projects.
The class year will begin with a reception in October to welcome students and to thank their sponsors. During the following seven months, students will attend a total of five sessions that focus on social services, health care, education, quality of life, local economy, financial services and government in Angelina County. During this time, the students also will work on three community volunteer projects.
“Our hope would be for the leaders that we are developing to have a desire to come back and lead Angelina County,” Berry said.
For more information, contact Berry at ABerry@LufkinTexas.org or 634-6644.
———
The Angelina County A&M Mothers’ Club Scholarship application for the 2020-21 school year is now available.
Any Texas A&M University student from Angelina County who has completed 60 credit hours may apply. You can request an application by sending an email to Laura Scott at lscott@huntingtonisd.com. The application and supporting documents are due by 6 p.m. April 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.