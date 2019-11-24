Bald cypress trees, Taxodium distichum, are aglow with bright orange and rusty brown shades. They are a beautiful sight along the Angelina River and Lake Sam Rayburn.
We planted four seedling bald cypress trees eight years ago that we received from the Angelina Beautiful/Clean and the U.S. Forest Service tree giveaway that is held each winter. Today they are beautiful tall shade trees that enhance our property. The first two years we watered the cypress trees in summer months. Today they require no special care.
Native to the Atlantic seaboard from Delaware to Florida and west to southern Illinois, southeastern Oklahoma and East Texas, bald cypress trees grow in swamps and in river bottoms.
When early settlers came to East Texas, they found massive cypress trees as tall as 120 feet, up to 12 feet in diameter with an age of more than 500 years. The bald cypress was a prized timber tree because the heartwood is highly resistant to decay and was used to build docks, boats and siding for buildings.
During the early 1900s cypress tree stands were clear-cut, so today few people have ever seen a large old cypress. Second-growth cypress contains more sapwood than heartwood, so they are not nearly as decay resistant.
Bald cypress trees are so named because they are a deciduous conifer. Its layered needle-like sage green leaflets give it a fine textured appearance that enhances the landscape. Young trees are slender and cone-shaped, and become flat topped as they age. The foliage develops a copper hue in the autumn providing seasonal color while the bark is red brown to silver and adds interest when the needles drop. Tiny cones form in the spring and mature in the fall and are about ¾- to 1-inch in diameter.
The tree provides cover and nesting sites for birds and the cones provide food for birds and small mammals. The trunk flares at the base, and the roots form woody conical growths (also known as knees) when grown in wet conditions. It is the larval host for the Baldcypress sphinx moth, and it is moderately deer resistant.
Even though it is a native of swamps and river bottoms, bald cypress adapts to both wet and semi-dry conditions. It seems paradoxical but they do well in parking lots, because its root system is adapted to growing underwater and is not subject to suffocation.
There are several commercial properties in Lufkin that have landscaped with cypress trees in parking lot islands. They add interest and color and remind folks that they are in East Texas. Plant it in full sun in an acid to neutral soil. It will tolerate very high temperatures and cold winter weather. It will require a medium amount of water once it is established.
For more information about bald cypress trees visit wildflower.org/plants/ and choose “explore plants” and type in “bald cypress” in the search box.
Angelina Master Gardener noon programs will resume in January on the third Monday. Watch this column for more information. We appreciate all those who attended these informative gardening programs.
The November topic on Forest Country Gardening, on City of Lufkin KLTX TV, Suddenlink Channel 15, is “Fall Vegetables.” Robin Castillo joined me as we discuss how to plant and care for fall and winter vegetables. You may also visit the City of Lufkin website at cityoflufkin.com for KLTX viewing schedules and a link to their YouTube page.
We appreciate Sid Munlin, Director of Information Technology at the City of Lufkin, who invited me to host Forest County Gardening, and Joshua Gentry of KLTX TV who produces and tapes the show each month. If you have gardening questions or if you have suggestions for future programs you may email me at elainecameron@suddenlink.net
