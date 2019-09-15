Angelina Master Gardener Fall Native Plant Sale will start at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 at Master Gardeners greenhouse in the Farmers Market. Come early for the best selection.
Plus, if you come early you will have time to purchase plants and get them back home so you can participate in the other community events happening that day.
This will be our seventh native plant sale. It serves a twofold purpose: we raise money for our educational programs and scholarships, and we provide a source of native plants to area residents. Seeing the wide array of native plants available educates folks on the possibilities of using native plants in their landscapes.
Why native plants? We’re not asking you to rip out your favorite roses or azaleas. Instead, think about caring for those native trees and shrubs that are on your property and choose native species when possible.
According to Lady Bird Johnson, native plants give us a “sense of place.” Native insects depend on native plants for their food. Insects, in turn, provide food for baby birds. Native plants attract and sustain native bees, butterflies and moths, which are necessary for pollination of food crops and the plants that feed wildlife.
For the busy homeowner, native plants require less care than plants that come from other continents and ecosystems. Often, they can survive on rainfall and don’t require pesticides.
Many imported plants become invasive and choke out native plants. Chinese Tallow trees and Privet hedges were both brought here and used in home landscapes. Today Privet is choking roadsides in East Texas and Chinese Tallow trees are invading creek sides and wetlands.
Fall is the ideal time to plant trees and shrubs because they will develop strong root systems during the cooler months and will be able to survive next summer’s heat and drought.
Coralberry, Symphoricarpus orbiculatus, is a shrub that can be used as a groundcover under trees. It is evergreen most of the year and sports purple-pink berries in October that stay on all winter. In February the new leaves are lime green, adding seasonal interest. Plant it in well-drained soil and trim it back about every five years to maintain it at groundcover height.
Azaleas are popular, and you will fall in love with our native azaleas, Rhododendron X No. 3. Native azaleas are deciduous, and their blossoms have long stamens and a lovely fragrance. They like summer shade and winter sun, so plant them in the moist shade of your deciduous trees.
Confederate Rose, Hibiscus mutabilis, is not a native but it is a well-adapted heirloom. Your East Texas grandmother probably had one. It grows to be a shrub or small tree about 15 feet tall. In October it gets large fluffy pink and white blooms. It may die back in cold winters, so prune the dead wood in early spring and it will come up from the roots.
Indigo, Amorpha fruiticosa, is a small tree about 10 feet tall that is native to creek and river sides in East Texas. It will tolerate poor drainage. In late spring, it has spiky blooms that are iridescent purple and orange that bees and butterflies cannot resist. It is useful for erosion control and works well in water gardens or a well-watered landscape.
Texas Star Hibiscus, Hibiscus coccineus, is a shrub or small tree that grows up to seven feet tall. It sports five petaled red flowers that are up to eight inches across and attract hummingbirds. It will make a dramatic statement in your landscape. After cold winters it will die down. Just prune the dead wood and it will come up from roots in late spring.
We will have five different large trees, including Black Gum, Live Oak, Longleaf Pine, Overcup Oak and Swamp Chestnut Oak.
Black Gum or Black Tupelo, Nyssa sylvatica, is a native of wet areas in the pineywoods. It is slow growing and may reach 100 feet tall. In the fall one-half inch blue-black fruits feed many species of birds. Its fall leaves of bright red to burgundy make it attractive in the landscape.
Overcup oak, Quercus lyrate, is a moderately sized tree, reaching heights of 60 feet. Its home is in swamps and river bottoms of East Texas. The acorn is almost covered by the cap, hence the name. It is a good selection for poorly drained areas of your property.
Swamp Chestnut Oak, Quercus michauxii, grows to be about 100 feet tall. Leaves resemble those of the chinquapin, and they turn a brilliant red in the fall. It will tolerate seasonal poor drainage and grows well in either clay or sand. Swamp Chestnut Oak is the larval host to three butterflies.
We had a wonderful day last Sunday rededicating our Liberty Garden. We’d like to thank those who contributed to the Liberty Garden and the rededication ceremony.
Angelina Master Gardeners and Angelina AgriLife Extension both contributed time, sweat and treasure. Brookshire Brothers contributed refreshments. KLTX-TV, City of Lufkin videotaped our ceremony and work projects. Heavy C Entertainment provided sound for our ceremony. Lowe’s provided hardscape materials, compost, plants and volunteer labor. Pine Straw Direct donated pine straw for mulch and The Wayward Rose Nursery contributed Miracle on the Hudson Roses and Blue Daze plants. Thank you all for helping with this project.
Plant reviews will be the topic of the 6:30 p.m. Monday program at Angelina Extension. Master Gardeners will present the plants that will be in our Fall Native Plant Sale. Plant lists will be available. Free to the public.
Native Plants, presented by Dawn Stover, research assistant at SFA Gardens is the topic of our noon program on Tuesday at Angelina Extension. The program is free, and it will conclude at 1 p.m. You may bring your lunch.
Native ferns, grasses, perennials, shrubs, trees and vines will be available during the Fall Native Plant Sale. We also will have a selection of edibles, including citrus trees, native fruit trees and herbs. Proceeds are used for our educational projects and scholarships. The plant list will be available on Angelina Master Gardener Facebook page before the sale.
