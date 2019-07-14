Another good week at the center and we missed some of you. We watched the movie “Fireproof” Tuesday morning and everyone seemed to enjoy it (and the popcorn). Wendy has another movie day lined up on Thursday. She hasn’t revealed the name of it yet, but the ones she has chosen have been good movies. Come and join us at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Our menu for the week — Monday: chicken penne pasta with veggie marinara, Brussels sprouts and pudding; Tuesday: beef enchiladas, Mexican rice, refried beans, picante sauce, sour cream and cinnamon chips; Wednesday: cabbage steak, special mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and ambrosia; Thursday: meatloaf, Italian green beans, cucumber and tomato salad with feta cheese and yellow cake; Friday: barbecue sliced sausage, stewed tomatoes, mac and cheese, a roll and graham crackers. Please come and join us for lunch and fellowship at 11:30 a.m.
The Essential Oils class will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday. We have Gina and her jewelry showcase at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, exercise at 10 a.m. and lunch to follow. After lunch is the noon Game Club. Thursday at 10 a.m. is bingo with Michelle from Hospice in the Pines, and after lunch, another movie and popcorn. Friday is gospel music at 10 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m. and “42” at noon. Friday is also sno-cone day. Try us, you just might like us.
The Area Agency on Aging of Deep East Texas is conducting a survey to gather information to plan for current and future services in our community. The information you provide will help them understand what matters most to those that live in the Deep East Texas region. You may take the survey online by typing detcog.net/aging-disability-services or for questions, concerns or assistance please call 409-384-7614.
The Sew and Sew Sisters have received lots of bags of stuffing for heart pillows, so they may be needing volunteers to stuff the pillows. Gotta keep those girls busy. Christmas is coming and their articles will be taken to the Veterans Hospital in Houston to spread some cheer. Wouldn’t you like to see the faces of those Veterans when they receive the gifts?
Hope you have a great week and that you’ll try to come to the center.
