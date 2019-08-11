“East Texas Natives” was the topic of a talk given by Tyler Wayland, assistant director of East Texas Native Seeds, to the Lufkin Host Lions Club. He said it is “A collaborative project to develop regionally adapted native seed sources for restoration in East Texas.”
Wayland defined native plants as those that were here before Europeans arrived. East Texas was once a pine savanna, or plain, where a man could ride horseback for miles without his hat being knocked off. Tall pine trees had an understory of native grasses and plants that provided cover and food for wildlife and birds. The deep roots of bunch grasses helped filter water and prevented erosion.
Development fragmented the forests and natural areas. Prairies were plowed and native grasses were removed. When habitat is removed and fragmented, wildlife numbers decline. Over the next 40 years 800,000 acres of rangeland will be lost to development. More land will be disturbed as needed pipelines are laid. Growth and progress mean more habitat lost and fragmented.
Land can be restored with native plants on pipelines, utility rights of way, roadside and cropland.
In 2000, landowners in South Texas expressed interest in restoring their land with native grasses and plants to support native wildlife. They received assistance from the Wildlife Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Researchers collected seed, grew it out and then found farmers to grow the seed for commercial seed companies. The landowners than had a source to buy the needed seed for land restoration.
Locally sourced seed is important to successful land restoration. For instance, Indian grass, Sorghastrum nutans, is native to most of North America. However, growing conditions are widely varied. Seed from plants native to a region will give sustainable results, whereas seed from distant locations will probably not do well in the long term. In East Texas, there are very few regionally sourced and adapted seed sources.
Wayland is the director of a project to collect native seeds from our area. Seeds are collected from public land, along railroads, in old cemeteries and from private land.
Three collections are made from each species and then grown in greenhouses at the NRCS East Texas Plant Material Center in Nacogdoches. The seedlings are transplanted and evaluated for their adaptability. Then seed is distributed to farmers, who grow the seed on a large scale for commercial seed companies.
The seeds will then be available for restoration of utility rights of way, pipelines, highway roadsides and private acreages. Pipelines will become “pipeline prairies” with the native grass and flowers.
Native grass seeds are planted with a no till drill. There is less need for mowing as the height of the grass can be selected by species for an area. Native grasses are drought tolerant because of their deep roots and do not require fertilizer. They can be allowed to stand over the winter and then mowed or burned in late winter.
Indian grass, Sorghastrum nutans; Big Bluestem, Andropogon gerardii; Switchgrass, Panicum virgatum; and Little Bluestem, Schizachyrium scoparium are four of the bunch grasses native to our area. They grow as a clump and make ideal habitat for quail, allowing space for the quail to nest and move about.
The native bunch grasses are ornamental in the landscape, provide food and cover for birds, nesting material for native bees and are the host plant for numerous butterflies.
The History Center in Diboll has plantings of our native bunch grasses. In late summer they are mature and attractive as they move with the slightest breeze.
Read more about Texas Native Seeds at ckwri.tamuk.edu Tyler Wayland may be reached at tyler.wayland@tamuk.edu.
