District news. The Hudson ISD Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing/special board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the board room. At the meeting, there will be a public hearing to discuss the proposed budget and the proposed tax rate for the 2019-20 school year.
Parents are encouraged to use the Family Access link on the Hudson ISD website. Parents can see current gradebook entries, report cards, attendance, class schedules, food service information and you can email school personnel, sign up for email notifications when student’s grade falls below a certain point. There are many features you may access. If you do not have a user name and password, then you will need to contact the campus secretary to obtain one.
School will be closed on Sept. 2 for the Labor Day holiday.
Cafeteria news. Applications for Free/Reduced price meals are now available on the Hudson ISD website for downloading and included in the enrollment renewal packet in Family Access. Applications must be renewed annually.
Start your child’s day off with breakfast. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It provides the nutrients and energy students need to concentrate in school.
Research shows that kids who eat breakfast get better grades, pay more attention in class and behave better. Help your child begin their day on the right foot. A nutritious breakfast is offered daily at school beginning at 7:15 a.m. at all Hudson ISD campuses. Check out the menu on the Hudson ISD website.
School meal prices are: Breakfast will cost $1.75 for all grade levels. Lunch for grades PK-5 will cost $2.50 and lunch for grades 6-12 will cost $2.75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.