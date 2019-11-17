Editor’s note: The following series explores the Boykin Springs military range and cantonment near the Neches River. During World War II, more than 40 Army Air Corps service members operated the isolated “high altitude precision strategic bombing” proving ground used by hundreds of B-17 “Flying Fortress” aircrews stationed at Alexandria Army Airfield.
Alexandria Army Airfield B-17 Training Objectives:
Fly tight formations at high altitudes, fire well, fight way to target and home
... And develop only a few good bombardiers.
— Col. Quentin Quick, December 1943
At first it may seem puzzling to purposely train just “a few good bombardiers” over the Boykin Springs ranges, but Col. Quentin Quick, the commander responsible for the combat-ready crews, was simply adapting to wartime demands and a revolutionary change in tactics.
As World War II raged, losses due to combat and aircrew fatigue plagued the Americans. Replacement bomber crews were in high demand, and while the Army Air Force managed to keep up with pilot, gunner, navigator and radio operator production, bombardiers presented a unique challenge.
Dropping bombs as a specialized career field did not exist before the war. The Air Force quickly stood up basic courses where bombardiers received individual training and conducted dry runs over simulated targets like bridges, houses and factories. Next, during a subsequent phase, a bombardier trainee dropped around 100 practice bombs from a specialized trainer aircraft.
However, joining a B-17 crew was akin to a minor league baseball player being called up to the majors. Alexandria and Boykins Springs meant three months of intensive combat preparation requiring a significant increase in bombing proficiency.
Besides being introduced to high-altitude flying (four miles above the earth), the bombardier needed to keep a steady aim as the plane took evasive action to avoid ground fire and enemy planes.
Additionally, on the bomb run, he had only seconds to locate the target and fly the aircraft from the Norden bombsight. A highly complicated device with numerous dials, levers and knobs, it was difficult to operate in the best of conditions.
By 1943, the required standard of proficiency was only a minimum of one out of four hits in the target area. This helps explain the eventual decision to evacuate the Boykin Springs scoring towers — it was simply too dangerous. Ever-changing variables such as altitude, airspeed, bomb ballistics, ground speed, drift and time of fall created a formidable calculus for the bombardier.
Thus, as crews formed and trained for combat in the Piney Woods — the base leadership simply could not delay sending the crews overseas by waiting for “all” bombardiers to become proficient — it took too long.
Additionally, the receiving combat commanders did not require every B-17 bombardier to be an expert in his craft. A pioneer of daylight bombing, Col. Curtiss Lemay, introduced a bold “drop on leader” strategy.
The stocky, often scowling, cigar-chewing commander arranged his bombers into a close knit “box” formation. As the bombers took off, they would first form up into a “V-shaped” three-plane wedge. This flight would join others and form a squadron who would in turn link with other squadrons and eventually create the 18-plane group.
The close proximity demanded meticulous, and at times perilous, wingtip to wingtip flying, but it also provided two key advantages.
First, using their mutual support, the bombers could defend each other from attacking enemy fighters. The tight formation provided for interlocking fields of fire from their defensive machine guns.
Second, it also delivered a more accurate and powerful consolidation of bombs over a target. Placed in the lead aircraft with the most proficient crew, the group’s best bombardier made the decision when to drop for the entire formation. On his signal, the trailing B-17s would release their bomb loads. Putting all the responsibility on one person, the lead bombardier was a bold move, but in the end proved successful.
After the war, the U.S. Strategic Bombing Survey concluded the daylight bombing, “had reduced German rail traffic, aviation fuel production, steel production, and other aspects of the wartime infrastructure by 50 to 90 percent.”
Today, LeMay’s innovative decision continues to be heralded and studied, but more attention and credit should be given to Col. Quick’s gamble to train “only a few good bombardiers” over the East Texas ranges.
The fate of the strategic bombing campaign teetered on the arrival of replacement aircrews. His understanding of wartime strategy allowed an unorthodox, yet successful approach to B-17 training. In the end, his decision ensured thousands of Piney Woods airmen arrived in Europe during a critical phase of the war.
