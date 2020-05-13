In a recent online grocery order, we thought we had ordered one jalapeno pepper. When we got home, we had one pound. What do you do with a pound of jalapenos? A friend ordered three bananas and got three bunches. My dear mother grew up in the Depression and often bought to excess items on sale. I remember a cabinet full of canned salmon. It was 10 for a dollar. What would she do with extra bananas? Exactly, make a pudding.
OK, I could make fried rice. A survey of the pantry tells me I have the essentials; oil, rice and soy sauce. I have plenty of peppers. Normally, fried rice would call for sesame oil, but I have olive oil. I prefer brown rice over white because it is better, more nutrients and better flavor. Other ingredients can bring in layers of flavor, texture and color.
Let’s see, in addition to jalapenos I have onions, carrots, celery, green onions and frozen green peas. The recipe I developed calls for about three cups of vegetables.
As you adapt your recipe using what you have, try to keep the ratio of rice to vegetables similar to the original recipe to maintain balance. A package of frozen mixed vegetables could be substituted to reduce chopping time.
Smaller cut veggies work better in a stir fry. They brown faster and more evenly. And that browning is an essential part of good fried rice.
If you add meat, cut it into small bite-size pieces. Fried rice is traditionally prepared in a wok over high heat, but this dish can easily be done in a large skillet.
Stir frying the ingredients in batches and then combining them at the end ensures that they are each cooked to the right level of doneness.
If you are not comfortable with your knife skills, you can use a portable chopper. Just don’t create a mush. You want small pieces about the size of the end of your little finger. There are good online tutorials on developing knife skills. This essential culinary skill is worth spending a little time on.
Soy sauce is very high in sodium. Even lite soy sauce is a high sodium ingredient. Diluting soy sauce half strength with water yields good flavor, reduces the sodium and stretches this ingredient for later dishes. Other oriental sauces such as teriyaki work well in this dish.
Those extra jalapenos were good in a lot of places I normally wouldn’t have used them. They enhance any sauté. With onions and a little garlic, they make a nice addition to scrambled eggs. They work in tuna salad. Removing the seeds of any hot pepper greatly reduces the hot and leaves that good pepper flavor. My mother would be proud.
One of the great blessings of staying home more is that we have more time to cook. This, I suppose, could be a blessing or a curse but, I see it as an opportunity to create family experiences. Any time invested in relationships always pays dividends.
Our children and grandchildren will tell stories of how we lived through the great pandemic. Today we have a chance to create stories about how we celebrated as a family and grew closer. And perhaps our children will make fried rice for their children with extra jalapeno peppers.
Make the most of this time.
Easy Fried Rice
Serving Size: 1 cup
Serves: 6
Ingredients
2 cups cooked Jasmine rice, prepared per package directions
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil (any oil can be used)
2 eggs, whisked together
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
½ medium onion, diced
2 medium carrots, diced
1 poblano pepper (or any pepper), seeded and diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 stalks celery, diced
1 cup frozen green peas, unthawed
3 green onions
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Pinch of red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon ground ginger
2-4 tablespoons lite soy sauce to taste
Directions
Prepare the rice according to package directions. Replacing the water with vegetable broth adds extra flavor. This recipe comes together quickly so have all your ingredients prepared before you begin.
In a large skillet, heat one tablespoon oil over medium high heat. Add the scrambled eggs and swirl the pan to coat the bottom. Cook the eggs until they are set and then remove them to a large bowl. Wipe out the pan with a paper towel.
Add 2 tablespoons oil and heat to medium high. Stir fry the onions and carrots until soft about 3-5 minutes. Stir in the remaining vegetables, salt and pepper and cook until the vegetables begin to brown about 3-5 more minutes. While cooking the vegetables, break up the reserved egg into bite size pieces. Transfer the cooked vegetables into the bowl with the egg.
Heat the remaining oil in the pan. Add the ginger, garlic and red pepper flakes and cook until fragrant ~30 seconds. Stir in the rice and bring to serving temperature. Stir in the cooked veggies and eggs. Remove the pan from heat and stir in the soy sauce. Adjust the seasonings to desired taste and serve.
Many variations make this dish versatile. One cup of diced pork loin or trimmed center cut pork chops make an excellent Pork Fried Rice. Try a cup of ground beef. If you add meat, stir fry it after the eggs and before the veggies. Then reserve it in a separate bowl to be added at the end.
Exchanges per serving: (Analysis does not include meat)
1 starch, 2 vegetables, 2 fats
Nutrients per serving:
calories, 230 calories; from fat: 108; total fat, 12g; saturated fat, 2g; cholesterol, 62mg; sodium, 455mg; carbohydrate: 26g; dietary fiber: 5g; protein: 6g.
