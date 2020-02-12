The next generation of East Texas leaders can now apply for the chance to be a part of the Leadership Tomorrow Class of 2020-21 during their junior year of high school.
“We are building them up to be great leaders here in Angelina County. Not only for their peers, but for their futures,” said Ashley Berry, director of Leadership Programs. “We are teaching them to be leaders of the future.”
Applications can be downloaded at lufkintexas.org/main/leadership-tomorrow, along with a brochure about the program. The applications also are available at high school counselors’ offices and the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at 1615 S. Chestnut St. The deadline to apply is April 3.
Leadership Tomorrow, hosted by the Chamber, is a seven-month program designed for high school, private school, charter school and home school juniors in Angelina County.
Students have the benefit of learning about Angelina County firs-hand, exploring possible career opportunities that exist in this area, and giving back to the community through volunteer service and volunteer projects.
The class year will begin with a reception in October to welcome students and to thank their sponsors. During the following seven months, students will attend a total of five sessions that focus on social services, health care, education, quality of life, local economy, financial services and government in Angelina County. During this time, the students also will work on three community volunteer projects and close out the year with graduation in April.
“Our hope would be for the leaders that we are developing to have a desire to come back and lead Angelina County,” Berry said.
For more information, contact Berry at ABerry@LufkinTexas.org or 634-6644.
