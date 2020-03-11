A few years ago, Kathy and I were traveling by train in Italy from Assisi to Sorrento. I struck up a conversation with a fine Italian gentleman from Genoa who was also traveling with his wife and who spoke no English. It was a good opportunity to practice my Italian.
He was an insurance salesman and they were going to visit her mother who was ill. During the course of our visit, he mentioned that he had traveled in the United States and one of the things he liked was that in any hotel room, the light switch is always in the same place. Needless to say, this is not true in Italy.
As might be expected, our conversation turned to food. My new acquaintance noted that he did not care much for the cheese in America. His expression to describe the taste was “plastica.” When you travel in Italy, one of the first things you notice is their flavorful cheeses.
Parmigiana-Reggiano is referred to in Italy as the King of Cheeses thanks to its unrivaled quality and consistency. While it is classified as a hard cheese and is known in the U.S. as best for grating, in Italy this cheese is for eating first and grating second.
It literally brings a world of flavor to the table. Fresh Parmigiana-Reggiano has a texture just firmer than aged cheddar and is filled with tiny crystals of calcium lactate that give it a distinctive mouth feel. This cheese has a nutty, buttery, rich, intense flavor that comes from age and artisan cheese making.
The reason Parmigiana-Reggiano is so flavorful is because the whole process of production from the farm to the cheese producer is tightly regulated for quality.
For example, the milk used to make this cheese must be less than 18 hours fresh from the cows. Only cows from designated fields near the city of Parma can be used. By law, these pastures cannot be chemically fertilized. No feed supplements, antibiotics or hormones can be used on the herd. Only three ingredients can be used — pure drug-free milk, salt and rennet, an enzyme that starts the milk turning into cheese.
When you taste authentic Parmigiana-Reggiano, you will understand my Italian friend’s comment that American cheeses taste like plastic. And this is why you see this cheese as an ingredient in many of my recipes. It’s simply a superior flavor over Parmesan.
While Parmesan is the name we Americans recognize as the hard, grated cheese, it is simply not the same in taste or quality as the cheese produced in Parma, Italy. None of the Parmesan cheeses produced in the U.S. or those imported from countries like Argentina are made under the same rigorous process as Parmigiana-Reggiano.
Even high-priced cheeses labeled 100% Parmesan are nothing more than a copy of the real thing. The book “Real Food Fake Food” by Larry Olmsted is an excellent resource on this topic.
It is possible to find real Parmigiana-Reggiano without traveling to Italy. Look for the imprinted name on the rind of the cheese. This is a seal of authenticity and can only be found on Parmigiana-Reggiano.
We have found Parmigiana-Reggiano at Kroger. The real thing is also available online. Expect to pay more for this product. And once you have carved down to the rind, don’t throw it away. It can be added to any soup to enhance the flavor.
We have a few cold weeks left to enjoy a good soup. This month’s recipe for minestrone is an Italian favorite. I developed it to make a large batch because you will want to have it again the next day. Leave the rind in the soup. It will continue to add flavor. This soup freezes well for a good meal later. And when you travel to Italy, enjoy the real Parma cheese. Non e plastica!
Minestrone Soup
Serving Size: 1 cup
Makes 18 Servings
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, diced
2 stalks celery, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
4 cups low sodium vegetable broth
1 cup water, plus more as needed
2 cans no added salt diced tomatoes, undrained
1 (15 ounce) can low sodium red beans, drained and rinsed
1 (15 ounce) can low sodium garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup chopped cabbage, or more to taste
4 fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste
1 tablespoon dry oregano (If fresh use 2 tablespoons)
2 tablespoons dry basil (If fresh use 4 tablespoons)
¼ cup chopped fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley
Dash of salt and coarse ground black pepper to taste
2/3 cup ditalini pasta or any small pasta (pastina) that fits well in a spoon
1 cup baby spinach
¼ cup finely grated Parmigiana-Reggiano cheese
Directions
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Add the onions and celery; cook and stir until onions are tender, about 3 minutes.
Stir in minced garlic and sauté for another minute. Stir in the broth, water and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer.
Stir in the beans, cabbage, mushrooms, red pepper flakes, herbs, parsley, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook until the cabbage is tender, adding more water if the soup becomes too thick, about 15 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasonings.
Stir in the pasta and increase heat to medium-high. Simmer until the pasta is tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in the spinach and heat until wilted. The pasta may absorb some of the liquid. Add more water or broth to reach your desired consistency.
If you have a leftover rind of the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, add it to the soup for additional flavor.
Ladle into bowls and top with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 3 vegetables, ½ fat
Nutrients per serving: calories, 171; calories from fat, 25; total fat, 3g; cholesterol, 1mg; sodium, 359mg; total carbohydrate, 30g; dietary fiber, 7g; protein, 8g.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.