Can you believe 2019 is almost gone? Which means Christmas is upon us. More about that later.
Birthdays were celebrated on Friday with Jenny Wright from Harbor Hospice and plenty of cupcakes. Jenny does a super job with the birthday celebrations each month. Thank you, Jenny.
December birthdays, according to my calendar, are: Jeanette Gilbert, Ann Richardson, Sandra Gray, Roy Luce, Judy Hickman, Sue Hudson, Larry Hight, Robyn Hight, Sue Warren, Alta Sharry, Jesus, Lonnie Flowers, Jane Brown and Tommie Watson. We wish all of these a happy birthday. Also on my December calendar is an anniversary for James and Patricia Smathers. I forgot how many years, but we wish them many more happy years.
James and Patricia are the ones who take our pull tabs to the weigh-in at the convention each year. This year we had 150 pounds brought in and just this week there was a huge box of tabs left in my office. Keep bringing the tabs in because we are continuing saving for another year. Thanks to all who have helped us this year. It goes for a good cause.
Our “movie” this week was a concert with Chonda Pierce. We have to get our Theater Room arranged better so there isn’t a glare on the TV screen. Thanks to Niki for popping the popcorn and getting the DVD set up. Only three of us took in the “movie.”
There will be no exercise Wednesday since people will be preparing for their Thanksgiving with family and friends. Sheila also announced that there will be a Christmas party on Dec. 11, strictly for the Exercise Class, and no exercise on Dec. 18 and of course Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Friday at gospel music we were delighted to have Paula Graves come and play the piano for us. Harold Byrd had invited her and we have him to thank. Thank you, Paula, and we hope you will become a regular to gospel music.
We had a lower attendance than usual. If our people would come just a tad early, I promise you would enjoy every minute of the singing. We’ll even let you sing if you want to. Please come and help Lorrie. Alex John brought his own karaoke and sang for us. Beautiful song, Alex. Thank you.
I’ll be seeing you around. Come have lunch with me at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
