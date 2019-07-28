A reminder that Wednesday is Shipley Donuts Day with Oceans, Pinnacle, Southland and Heart to Heart Hospice. All you seniors be there and enjoy the treat and fellowship from 8:30-10 a.m. Thanks to the sponsors for this treat.
The week got off to a great start. Monday, Corey Marshall with Texas Home Health brought prizes and called bingo. She has a great voice for calling bingo. Thanks, Corey.
Tuesday morning was Movie and Popcorn. We started out with 11 watching the movie “Facing the Giants,” but had four come in late. The highlight was near the end of the movie when the Giants were winning the game, Elaine Pennington really got “into” the game and cheered loudly. That made our day.
Wendy brought our popcorn to us and we had a good morning. After lunch Wendy brought out the sno-cone machine and everyone got a sno-cone. You know we are in our second childhood and enjoying all the neat things Wendy brings to us. Thanks a lot, Wendy. We love you.
Bonnie Avery’s hubby, Danny, came in Monday morning with those delicious doughnuts. Bonnie, he’s a keeper. Thanks, Danny. Also, Evelyn Barnes is always bringing us treats. We’ll keep her, too.
Lorrie and I made a visit to Parkwood in the Pines to see our 98-year-old Betty Sanches. Betty was a faithful volunteer here for more years than I can remember and nobody better take her job away. She’s a dear sweet lady. She asked about how the center was doing and about our Sunday School class. She was sitting alone in the dining room drinking coffee and when she saw us, she lit up.
William Mangrum has been on the sick list but we hope he is back soon. He is one of our newest volunteers and I miss him.
Someone left a nice bag of goodies on my desk while I was busy watching the movie, but no name so I’ll just say “thank you.” I hope you read this and know I am grateful.
Ellen Hodges, also a newcomer, came in last Friday and asked if she could play the piano. Of course, I told her, “go for it” and she played a number of songs. We appreciate her and several commented afterward how much they enjoyed it.
Come to gospel music at 10 a.m. every Friday and enjoy the music. You will be blessed.
Sheila came by the center Tuesday in her Chick-fil-A uniform on her way to work and she looks so nice in it. Oh, how we miss that gal. Our loss is Chick-fil-A’s gain. She’s the right one for a hostess — friendly, that smile, caring and happy. I love it when Wednesday comes for our exercise class. By the way, she’s the right one for that, too. Sheila, keep up the good work.
We’d love for you to come have lunch with us at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday.
