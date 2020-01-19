Zavalla Jr. High/High School All A’s Honor Roll, third six weeks
6th grade: Jaelynn Deutschman, Kelcie Ponder and Kenzie Shive.
7th grade: Gabriel Enloe and Kannon Kotz.
8th grade: Kasen Blair, Michael Blair, Erin Keely and Lauren Mundy.
10th grade: Chloe Delano and Baylee Snodgrass.
11th grade: Breanna Birchfield, Bailey Boulware, Holden Boulware, Camryn Causin, Destiny Cavazos, Callie Grimes, Zoe Monk and Gracey Lambert.
12th grade: Taylor Mitchell, Kayden Newsum, Christa Niederhofer, Kennedy Peeples, Lakeyn Powell, Bryson Sluga and Emily Wilkie.
Zavalla Jr. High/High School AB Honor Roll, third six weeks
6th grade: Trent Faulconer, Jenna Galloway, Mercedes Luther, Layla McCarty, Dixie Powell, Koltyn Tullos and Jayden West.
7th grade: McKenna Bridges, Jesse Burrous, Caden Fuller, Anthony Grimes, Emma Sanders and Taylor Walker.
8th grade: Cameron Blair, Kaylei Dykes, Anthony Niederhofer, Valerie Runnels and Danny Smith.
9th grade: Ashley Burrous, Haven Fant, Christian Ganson, Jacob Keele, Kennady Mann, Conner Papania and MacKenzie Welch.
10th grade: Joseph Bridges, Austin Carter, Allison Davis, Gracee Floyd, Aaliyah Gonzalez, Kaylon Harris, Aaliyah Martin, Atlanta McCarty and Logan Mitchell.
11th grade: Timothy Barge, Paul Jordy, Tristan Papania,12th grade: Aftyn Carter, Charleston Hollis, Angel Letney, Rozalinn Runnels and Cyrus Serna.
Panola College awards degrees, certificates in fall 2019
Students who earned degrees or certificates during the 2019 fall semester are listed below. The list includes the abbreviation for the degree or certificate awarded to these students.
Corrigan: Denise Armstead, GST.
Huntington: April Swan, MLT.
Lufkin: Shaquoia Finley, ADN; Kathy Foster, MED1; and Evan Green, RLM1, RLM2.
Pollok: Amanda Granger, LVN.
