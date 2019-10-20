Lufkin’s Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 382 is hosting “A Tribute to Jim Reeves” concert by his nephew, John Rex Reeves.
The concert, which is a fundraiser for the local chapter, is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Lufkin Middle School auditorium.
Advance tickets are $20 and may be purchased from any member of Lufkin Chapter No. 382. Tickets will be $25 at the door.
Some of the songs John Rex Reeves will perform include: ‘‘Four Walls,’’ ‘‘He’ll Have To Go,’’ Welcome To My World,’’ ‘‘He Stopped Loving Her Today,’’ ‘‘I Can’t Stop Loving You,’’ ‘‘Tennessee Waltz’’ and ‘‘Have I Told You Lately That I Love You?’’
Members of Chapter No. 382 participate and support: the local animal shelter, feeding veterans at the VA outpaient clinc, donations to Child Protective Services’ Rainbow Room, collecting coupons for service people overseas, scholarships for high school students, visiting area nursing homes and other charitable causes.
Surviving the Holidays
The pain of grief is one of the most intense feelings you can experience, and the holidays are a megaphone that magnifies pain and loss.
That’s why there is Surviving the Holidays. This one-time seminar provides help and solutions for those facing the holidays without their loved one.
Timber Creek will host Surviving the Holidays from 1-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.
This seminar is for all adults in the community who have recently lost a loved one. The cost is $5, which covers the cost of the STH booklet. Childcare is not provided.
The seminar will be in the back parking lot annex of the church, 2021 S. John Redditt Drive. For more information, contact karen@lufkin.org or griefshare.org.
Lufkin Community Band
The Lufkin Community Band is always looking for adults interested in playing in the band. No auditions are required. If you played an instrument in high school or college, join us. Come to a rehearsal at 7 p.m. any Tuesday in Hudgins Hall on the Angelina College campus. Visit facebook.com/Lufkin Community Band/ for more information.
Foster Grandparents
Put a little extra money in your pocket and participate in enjoyable social activities with other seniors.
Morning or afternoon schedules are available with a daily hot meal, mileage reimbursement or local transportation available, uniforms and semi-monthly checks.
Enjoy a flexible 20- to 40-hour week. Use your talent and experience to help children learn and develop.
For information, call 633-3767.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program
If you are 55 or older and interested in volunteering at any of the organizations listed, call Marilyn Gardner with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at 362-6922. These organizations have a need for volunteers: Harbour Hospice, Angelina Arts Alliance, Angelina County Senior Center, Area Agency On Aging, Brandon Elementary, city of Lufkin (Main Street), Community Reassurance Program, DETCOG Homeland Security (CERT), DETCOG Lufkin, DETCOG Ombudsman Program (Regional), Diboll High School, Family Crisis Center, Goodwill Industries, Habitat For Humanity — Lufkin, Hope Center of North Lufkin, Hospice in the Pines, Lufkin Adult Learning Center, Lufkin American Red Cross, Lufkin Police Department, Lufkin State Supported Living Center, Lufkin Veterans Administration, Museum of East Texas, Pregnancy Help Center, RSVP Advisory Council and County ADV. COMM, RSVP Office — Angelina County, Salvation Army, Salvation Army Adult Day Center, Second Blessings Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Temple Elementary School — Diboll, Temple Memorial Library — Diboll, Texas Forestry Museum, Timber Point Apartment Homes, and the Women’s Shelter Thrift Store.
Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you like to follow problems through to resolution? An ombudsman is a member of a group of volunteer patient advocates who work with nursing home residents. For many residents, all they need is someone to talk to. You could be that someone.
Ombudsmen work with 41 nursing and 18 assisted living facilities throughout the Deep East Texas Region. Each volunteer is paired with a facility and visits that facility two hours every week. Training to become a volunteer ombudsmen is provided free of charge by the Area Agency on Aging. The job of an ombudsman is to make sure the quality of care received is up to standard.
If you need assistance in solving a problem in a nursing home, contact Tonya Jackson, managing local ombudsman, at (800) 256-6848 extension 5326 or (409) 384-5704 ext. 5326, or Charity Kiser, local staff ombudsman, at extension 5355. Both are with the Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging.
Also, if you’re among the many Americans facing financial challenges with their health care costs, there may be ways you can save money on your health care costs if you have Medicare.
If you have limited income and resources, you may qualify for Medicaid — a joint federal and state program that helps with medical costs.
Even if you don’t qualify for Medicaid, there are four programs that may help you pay for your Medicare premiums and other costs: Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary Program, Qualifying Individual Program, Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals Program. View details and eligibility qualifications at medicare.gov/your-medicare-costs/.
Call your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Area Agency on Aging at (800) 442-8845 or (903) 218-6500 and speak to a certified benefits counselor.
