Spring is on the way. The cheery yellow trumpets of Caroline Jessamine are brightening roadsides as they scramble over trees and bushes. Red honeysuckle is beginning to bloom and red maple blossoms stand out against azure blue skies.
A wet winter has delayed gardening chores, because our feet squish in mud when we step off the pavement. Flats of tomatoes, peppers, basket flowers, petunias and ornamental grasses are growing tall on our light stand as they wait for March planting.
Early spring is the time to plan a butterfly garden. Butterflies are living garden ornaments as they flit from flower to flower on sunny days. Most people enjoy butterflies and I think that is our Creator’s plan.
Planting a butterfly garden is a way you can care for your land and enjoy the rewards of watching birds and butterflies.
The more time I spend gardening and learning about plants, the more I understand how interrelated plants, insects, animals and humans are.
As gardeners, homeowners or business owners we are responsible for maintaining our land so ecosystems of plants, insects, birds and wildlife that belong here can be sustained. If we choose not to do that, we will contribute to loss of that wildlife.
When land is cleared of all trees, shrubs and plants to build new homes and businesses habitat for native plants and wildlife is lost. Native plants are often replaced with “alien” plants from other continents and plants that are marketed as pest free.
Folks grow bored with plants considered common, even though they are tough and grow with little care. Sometimes a clean, uncluttered look is preferred so just a few different kinds of plants are used. At the first sign of a chewed leaf, insecticides are used to kill whatever is eating the plant.
So why is this type of landscaping a problem? The plants that grow here support native insects because the insects can digest them.
Plants from other areas of the globe usually cannot be utilized by native insects for food. Pest-free plants are perfect and attractive to our eyes, but they don’t provide food to native insects. Pesticides destroy beneficial insects along with the pests. Homeowners often overuse pesticides and contribute to soil and water pollution.
Who cares about insects? Don’t we want to eliminate them so we can enjoy our plants? Only 1% of all insects are harmful to humans. Insects eat plant parts and become food for other animals. Ninety-six percent of birds depend on insects for food. Baby birds, especially, require protein from insects to survive and grow.
Insects provide food directly or indirectly for other animals and humans by pollinating plants, aerating soil and keeping populations of pest insects in check. They enrich the soil by breaking down nutrients tied up in dead plants and animals. In fact, humans could not survive on earth without insects.
Butterflies need host plants for larvae and nectar plants for adults. Choose native plants to replace those that were removed by the bulldozers.
Many butterflies are specialists and will only choose certain plants for egg laying. Adult butterflies will visit alien plants for nectar, but studies have shown they make many more trips for nectar to native plants.
A diverse landscape will support more butterflies and other forms of wildlife, so plant a wide variety of native trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, groundcovers and herbs.
An interesting fact cited by Douglas Tallamy in “Bringing Nature Home,” is that oak trees support more than 500 species of butterflies and moths. It would be a good idea to leave those native oaks in place when clearing property.
Other native trees that support butterflies include redbud, sassafras, hackberry, cherry laurel and persimmon. Our native pine tree is a host plant for the tiny eastern pine elfin butterfly.
Native shrubs are valuable in our landscape for color and sustaining wildlife populations. For example, buttonbush is a native shrub that is both a host and nectar source for butterflies.
Spicebush, Lindera benzoin, is the host for the spicebush swallowtail. The pawpaw tree is the only host for the zebra swallowtail, a spectacular butterfly we can enjoy in East Texas.
Native perennials that are both host and nectar plants for butterflies include butterfly weed, purple coneflowers, little bluestem grass, liatris, coreopsis and monarda. Maypop, also known as passion vine, is the host and nectar source for Gulf fritillary.
There is a long list of native butterfly host plants. The website of the Native Plant Society of Houston at npsot.org/Houston has a list “Native Host Plants for Southeast Texas Butterflies,” which is also useful for our area. Look and you will see that many host plants are in your landscape or near your property.
Plan your butterfly garden so you have flowers blooming to provide nectar from spring to first frost. My favorites for attracting butterflies all season long are lantanas and zinnias. Butterflies like to land on the flat surface of those two flowers.
Lantana is a Texas native perennial that blooms spring to late November and comes in several colors. Zinnias are easily grown from seed and can be replanted a couple of times to provide a long season of blooms. By including these two plants, along with the native perennials mentioned above, my garden is filled with butterflies every sunny day from April to November.
The plant list that Angelina Master Gardeners put out each spring and fall also describes plants that provide nectar for butterflies and other pollinators. See the Angelina County Master Gardener Facebook page for a list before our plant sales in March and September.
Butterflies are nearsighted, so plant brightly colored, scented flowers in large groupings to attract them. Provide shelter from wind by placing your flowerbed near shrubs or a fence. Butterflies need a source of shallow water. Place a flowerpot saucer of water in the flowerbed and add a few pebbles for landing spots. Change the water daily to prevent mosquito larvae from hatching.
Do not use insecticides in your butterfly garden, or you will destroy both the larvae and adult butterflies. Learn to tolerate some leaf damage to the host plants. Plant host plants in the back of the garden for a neater appearance. Fire ants are predators of caterpillars, so control fire ants with fire ant bait.
By following these simple steps, you will see fluttering butterflies in your garden this year.
Angelina Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale will be held beginning at 8 a.m. March 28 at the Master Gardener greenhouse in the Farmers Market.
Plants offered include perennials, natives, drought-tolerant varieties and butterfly favorites. Proceeds benefit Master Gardener educational programs and horticulture scholarships. As always come early for best selection. We accept cash or checks only.
Angelina Master Gardener noon program will be “Propagating Annual Flowers from Seed” from noon to 1 p.m. March 17 at the Master Gardener greenhouse in the Farmers Market. A Master Gardener will lead this hands-on program, and each participant will leave with a pan of planted seeds. Cost is $5 for materials. Call 634-6414 to reserve your space.
The February edition of “Forest Country Gardening” is currently airing on Suddenlink Channel 15, KLTX, City of Lufkin as well as on YouTube.
Sheriff Greg Sanches and jail warden Stacey Fredieu were our guests to discuss the vegetable gardens at Angelina County Jail. You may also find the link at Angelina County Master Gardeners Facebook page or visit youtu.be/-aIsjSgdDRc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.