In recent years, food on wheels has gotten more and more popular, especially delivery. So I wanted to give one of the restaurant-to-front-door options a try.
I chose DoorDash because I’d already tried UberEats in my personal time. I decided to order from Lone Star Charlie’s, a Lufkin staple I hadn’t had a chance to review yet.
I was very happy with the experience with DoorDash. The phone application is easy to navigate, and the options were plentiful. Once you place your order, the system sends you text notifications on its progress. You can also view your driver’s progress on the map in real time.
The delivery price ranges, depending on the distance. My delivery was about $5.
One critique I have with DoorDash probably lies more with the restaurant than with the company. Some regular menu items, most commonly drinks, are not listed on the DoorDash menu, and some items don’t have any description, like Lone Star Charlie’s burger menu. Hopefully the company will encourage restaurants to suss out any issues with their menus.
I chose the sweet tea, Blueberry Pancakes, Charlie’s Enchilada, Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignon and Chocolate Pie. The sweet tea was a bust, hardly sweetened at all.
The Blueberry Pancakes were really good. They had that perfect consistency with just a bit of the batter left uncooked in the center. The blueberries were large and delicious, but I wanted a heavier blueberry flavor in the overall dish. The batter was missing some element in flavor that I couldn’t quite put my finger on, but it didn’t take away too badly from the dish. I recommend having it with butter and syrup to taste.
The Charlie’s Enchilada was wonderful, especially when paired with the salsa provided. It had a great composition that stayed together for each bite, a rare component in similar dishes, and the combination of three large scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, tomatoes and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla was delicious. My main frustration was that I asked (and paid extra) for chili, which they neglected to include.
But the No. 1 winner of the meal was the Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignon. It came with a salad with a good array of ingredients — broccoli, cherry tomatoes, boiled egg and cheese topped with ranch — and a baked potato with salted bacon bits, cheese, sour cream and butter.
I asked for the meat to be cooked medium rare, and the restaurant delivered. It had intense flavor and satisfying tenderness. There wasn’t much seasoning, but I didn’t mind. They also including a little cup of the steak’s juices, which went well on top of both the steak and the potato.
The Chocolate Pie was also delicious with a deep, chocolate flavor and delicious meringue that was sweetened perfectly.
Overall, I really enjoyed the meal from Lone Star Charlie’s and my experience with DoorDash. The so-not-sweet tea and the lack of chili that I paid for was a disappointment, but I’ll chalk it up to the newness of the app. Hopefully service will get better soon.
DoorDash can be used online at DoorDash.com or through the DoorDash app on your phone. If you’d prefer to visit Lone Star Charlie’s in person, visit 1910 E. Denman Ave.
