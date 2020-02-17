Winter has been gray, wet and cloudy. Raised vegetable beds allowed me to plant onions, broccoli and lettuce recently. I was standing in mud but the soil in the beds was not saturated because they drain well. It has been several weeks since we have had freezing temperatures, so spring bulbs are up and blooming, adding cheer to an otherwise dismal landscape.
This past week I have had several folks ask me about daffodils, narcissus and paper whites. Most gardeners, including me, are often confused by the different names. So, here’s why we are all confused.
Narcissus, with a capital “N” and usually italicized, is the scientific genus name. The name narcissus with a lowercase “n” is also used as a common name for the small cluster flowers that have several blooms on a single stem. Paper whites — those bulbs we see in gift packs at Christmas time — are an example of narcissus, used as the common name. The large trumpet-shaped flowers, that have one bloom per stem, have a common name of daffodil. Jonquil is the common name for those Narcissi that have rush-like foliage. Terms may also vary in different geographic locations.
Bulbs in the Narcissus genus are deer- and squirrel-proof. They are native to the Mediterranean and were grown long ago by the Egyptians and Greeks. They were imported into England in the 13th century, but tulips and hyacinth were more favored. Around 1860, Narcissi received more attention in Britain and new varieties were developed. By 1930, there were more than 6,000 varieties.
Narcissus are easy to grow and, with the right selection, will last for years. Spring flowering bulbs are planted in the fall but take some time this spring to evaluate what works in your garden. Some bulb vendors allow you to order early in the year and then ship at appropriate planting times.
When choosing bulbs for our area, read hardiness zones carefully, whether you are shopping from a catalog or large chain store. I wasted more money than I care to admit by ordering bulbs not suited to our area when we first moved here. Bulb varieties developed in cool, wet areas will not make it here. We are in Zone 8b with hot, dry summers.
Order or purchase bulbs early so you get the best quality. Bulbs should be heavy and solid and free of bruises or cuts. Store in paper bags in the refrigerator until planting time. Do not store near apples, because the ethane gas will destroy the blooms in the bulbs.
Choose an area in full sun or filtered light under deciduous trees. Good drainage is essential, so raised beds filled with sandy loam are ideal. Generally, plant a bulb three times its height, and follow directions on the package. Narcissus bulbs tolerate wet soil in winter and prefer drier soil in summer. When choosing a site, don’t combine them with plants that require a lot of irrigation in the summer.
After the bulbs finish blooming, wait to remove foliage until it withers and dies. Tolerate some untidiness after blooming so you can enjoy beautiful blooms next year. The leaves are providing food so the bulb will flower next year. Try combining bulbs with later-blooming perennials such as lantana, which die back in winter when bulbs start growing. Lantanas grow with minimum water and daffodils like it dry in their summer dormant period.
November is the ideal time to plant spring bulbs when autumn rains cool the soil. If we have a dry fall, soak the soil deeply. Use a low nitrogen fertilizer (8-24-24) or a bulb food applied according to directions. I avoid bone meal in my yard, because it seems to attract unwanted critters.
Bulbs may be divided after blooming and before the foliage has died down. At that time, it is easier to find the bulbs. Divide every few years or when the flowering is diminished. According to Greg Grant, heirloom-tough bulbs may be divided and moved while foliage is still on, especially if they are moved when the soil is cool and moist. Move with some soil and they won’t know they have been moved. Use your divisions to increase your bulbs or share with neighbors and friends.
The following list was taken from Grant’s “Plant Answers” blog, which you can find online. Grant is the Texas AgriLife Extension agent for horticulture in Smith County. He has had a lifelong love for flowering bulbs and is our East Texas authority. Also find “Greg Grant Gardens” on Facebook. He posts frequent photos and information about the Narcissus blooming on his property.
“Best Naturalizing Narcissus for Texas”
by Greg Grant
Plant Answers
1. Narcissus jonquilla (jonquil): Perennial throughout the state. Yellow, fragrant blooms in February. Multiplies best in acid, sandy-loam soils.
2. Narcissus x odorus (campernelle jonquil): Adapted throughout the state. Yellow, fragrant blooms in February. The best!
3. Narcissus x intermedius (Texas star jonquil): Adapted throughout the state. Creamy-yellow, fragrant blooms in February.
4. Narcissus pseudonarcissus (early daffodil/Lent lily): Perennial throughout the state. Creamy-yellow blooms in February. Multiplies best in acid, sandy-loam soils.
5. Narcissus tazetta ‘Grand Primo’ (Grand Primo narcissus): Adapted to all parts of the state from Dallas south. Creamy-white, fragrant blooms in February. Thrives in alkaline or acid soils.
6. Narcissus tazetta papyraceous (paperwhites): Performs best from 1-10 south to the coast. Pure white, fragrant blooms in December-January.
7. Narcissus tazetta orientalis (Chinese sacred lily): Best along the coast only. White-yellow bicolor, fragrant blooms in January-February.
The website oldhousegardens.com has an online shop or you may request a catalog. They have Texas-raised bulbs and bulbs that are selected for Zone 8b. They also have Southern Samplers so you can try new varieties. If you enter your zone, they will show you what bulbs are available for our area.
