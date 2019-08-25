It’s time for Shipley’s Donuts on Wednesday, and I hope to see a good group come and enjoy fellowship and a treat.
We thank our sponsors Southland, Oceans, Heart to Heart Hospice, and Pinnacle and to Shipley’s for this kind gesture each month. This is always the last Wednesday of the month, so mark your calendars and join us.
Wendy’s “Granny” Doris, from Garrison, visited with us a couple of days and we enjoyed having her. She helped wrap the silverware one day, played (and won) bingo and that day we enjoyed Jenny, a friend of Wendy’s, who came with her Ping Pong Memory game. It was fun going back into our childhood and recalling our “firsts.” Maybe we can do that again. It was such a cute game and so much fun for those who participated.
I failed to mention that Wendy has started an “Employee of the Month” and our first one was Richard Childress.
Richard picks up (and delivers) our van riders and also delivers Meals on Wheels in the Lufkin area. He goes above and beyond his duties. Congratulations again, Richard.
So far there has not been an Employee of the Month posted for July and August. Look on the big bulletin on the wall in the hallway and see Richard’s picture.
Our movie today was “Courageous” and all seven of us enjoyed watching it. One lady said, “Every man needs to watch that movie.” I agree. If you are reading this, go out and invest a few dollars and watch it. You will be challenged.
Patrick and Martha Campbell have brought homegrown peaches a couple of times and they are very delicious. Thanks guys.
Some nice gentleman has brought some nice okra twice and we thank him.
Renee’ Ricks dropped by for a few minutes last week. She is the RSVP coordinator, and it’s been a while since we have had meetings.
She said we will get started back with meetings when DETCOG moves their offices to Lufkin, which will be in 2020.
Folks, that is just around the corner. So be thinking about new officers.
I’m overjoyed with the turnout of six new people who have joined us in a week’s time. There are some who have not filled out intake sheets, but hopefully they will soon.
It is important to fill out the intakes for those eating at the center, so if I come at you with sheets to fill out, please comply with the rules and make us happy. We love you all.
Hope to see you real soon.
