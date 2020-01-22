Check presentation

Diboll Junior High Principal Mark Kettering, far left, and Genco Federal Credit Union representative Joan Wood, left, pose with a $1,500 check presented to Diboll School Spirit Winners in Diboll.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily Ne

LeTourneau University announces Fall 2019 Dean’s List

The following students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.

Lufkin: Kolton Eberlan, senior, BBA Finance Conc, and Richard McKinley, senior, BBA Finance Conc

LeTourneau University announces Fall 2019 President’s List

The following students were named to the Fall 2019 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average to receive this honor.

Lufkin: Sarah Slack, sophomore, BBA Accounting

