LeTourneau University announces Fall 2019 Dean’s List
The following students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
Lufkin: Kolton Eberlan, senior, BBA Finance Conc, and Richard McKinley, senior, BBA Finance Conc
LeTourneau University announces Fall 2019 President’s List
The following students were named to the Fall 2019 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average to receive this honor.
Lufkin: Sarah Slack, sophomore, BBA Accounting
