Dickie Dixon will discuss the life of his father, Hershel Dixon, with special reference to how he opened his furniture store and how it grew, at 4 p.m. on Monday in the Community Meeting Room of Kurth Memorial Library, 706 S. Raguet St.
At 6 p.m. Monday, Dixon will discuss “The Building Activity of Shirley Simons, R. B. Shearer and W. P. Berry” in the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist Church,1867 Old Mill Road.
For more information, contact the Rev. Cindy Doran at 852-4123 or keltysumc@hotmail.com or Dixon at 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com.
Dixon is a guest from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Friday on the Bryan Swap Shop with hosts Tommy and Lynn Bryan on AM radio station KRBA radio. The broadcast is simulcast as a live television show on KLNMtv.com. The show is aired on Suddenlink Channel 16, and the public can access it on their cellphones by googling “klnmtv.com.”
A blue rectangular box will appear under the picture of the TV station owners that says “Watch Live Here.” By clicking on this, the public can watch the show.
Call in with local history questions and comments. If you don’t want to call live, you can text Tommy or Lynn at 366-4635 or 366-4636.
Penny Clark discussed the life and career of Big Thicket photographer Larry Jene Fisher on Jan. 6 at the monthly meeting of the Deep East Texas Archeological Society.
Larry was well known for not only photographing — and chronicling — the life and people of the Big Thicket. In the Special Collections of Lamar University library, 8,000 of Larry’s photographs are archived. There are 200 photos online at lamar.edu. To reach Clark there, call (409) 880-7787 or email her at Penny.clark@lmar.edu.
Society and guests enjoyed refreshments, finger food and desserts together.
The Deep East Texas Archeological Society was chartered at the beginning with an archeological and a historical purpose. Annual dues were due at this meeting. Dues are $5 for an individual or $10 for a family.
For more information, contact Kathy Knighton or Terri Woods at (409) 379-2109 or by email at kathy.nchc.@gmail.com or Terri at terri.nchc@yahoo.com; Fred Grunden at (409) 384-6544 or at bilfre64@yahoo.com; or Dixon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.