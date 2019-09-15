District news. The Hudson ISD school board will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at in the board room. The meeting will include a public hearing on the district’s FIRST Report (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas). An agenda for the meeting will be posted on the district website at least 72 hours prior to the meeting.
The cheerleaders and dance teams will compete in the East Texas Cheerleading and Dance Competition at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas State Forest Festival. This event will be at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
Mark your calendars for “Hudson Gets Healthy.”
This event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Hudson Gym. Flu shots will be available. A few of the booths will include blood glucose testing, blood pressures, BMI, blood draws and much more.
There will be fun activities, new vendors, free healthy snacks and free prizes. This is a community event open to the public. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening.
The Hudson Band will be performing at the Apple Springs football games again this year. Go to Apple Springs and support the Hudson band on the following Friday nights: Sept. 20, Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Oct. 25 and Nov. 8.
Peavy Primary news. Johnny Appleseed Day is Sept. 26 and kindergarten students will dress up like Johnny Appleseed.
If your child rides a bus please be aware of the following. An adult must be in the driveway at drop off time in order for your child to be dropped off. If there is no adult visible at home, the child will be brought back to Peavy Primary.
