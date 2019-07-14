I will be discussing “Angelina County Enters the Transportation Age” for the Angelina County Genealogical Society at 4 p.m. Monday in the Railroad Depot Meeting Room of Kurth Memorial Library, 706 S. Raguet St.
At 6 p.m., I will discuss “The Businesses of James Butler’s ‘Shopping Center’” on Keltys Street that housed the Lincoln Theater. This meeting will be held at the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist Church at 1867 Old Mill Road.
For more information on these meetings, contact me at 240-8378 or at dickie.dixon@hotmail.com. You also may contact the Rev. Cindy Doran at 852-4123 or at keltysumc@hotmail.com.
Ann Morris will discuss photo and video preservation when she speaks to the Timpson Area Genealogical and Heritage Society at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Timpson Public Library at 520 Austin St. in Timpson. For more information, call the Genealogy Room at 254-2966.
At 1 p.m. Thursday, I will discuss “Mechanic’s Liens: The Friend of Historians, Genealogists, and Preservationists” for the pre-conference of the Jasper County Genealogy Conference.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, the Jasper County Genealogy Conference will bring you up-to-date on what you don’t know about genealogy.
Sherrie Shelton Leach will discuss “Using Timelines in Genealogy” at 9 a.m. and Billie Pate Grunden will discuss her family connections to the War of 1812 at 10 a.m. Alana Inman, manager of the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center in Liberty, will be discussing recent additions and renovations to the facility and what’s there at 11 a.m.
Patti Huff Smith will discuss “The Beatitudes of Genealogy” at 1 p.m., and Herman Wright and Jamie Carter Bollich will discuss their family relationship and his grandmother Arvetta at 2 p.m. Stanley Fletcher at 3 p.m. will discuss “The Inlaws and Outlaws of the Neutral Ground.”
For more information, contact Jasper County Historical Commission co-chairs Linda Primrose or John Johnson at (409) 384-6441 or jaspercountyhc@yahoo.com. Those interested can also reach out to me.
I will review the new book “The Conservative Sensibility” by George Will at 6 p.m. July 25, at Casa Ole on 2115 S. First St.
Finally, I will discuss “The Usefulness of Ethnologue and Unesco Atlas of World Languages in Danger of Disappearing,” when I speak to the Deep East Texas Archeological Society at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Iris and Anne Howard Civic Center on 213 E. Court St. in Newton.
Finger food and refreshments begin at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Kathy Knighton or Terri Woods at (409) 379-2109 Fred Grunden at (409) 384-6544 or me.
