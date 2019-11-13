I recently discovered a dish in a local restaurant that is simply marvelous. It incorporates eggplant and black olives into a creamy tomato sauce with fettuccine. The dish is so delicious it is one of those you almost wish you had not discovered: rich, flavorful and satisfying. And I know that while my mouth is savoring every bite, my heart and blood vessels are screaming for temperance. It is perfectly appropriate when following a healthy lifestyle to enjoy rich foods on a periodic basis. With the holidays approaching, this reminder is especially poignant.
But what if I wanted to enjoy this dish more often? That’s where spending some time in the kitchen becomes a particularly valuable experience. In the past, you have seen how I alter recipes to reduce saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium and calories while maintaining rich and diverse flavors. Recall the Braised Beef and Gravy with Rice recipe; the Better Ranch Beans; the Roasted Pork Loin with Mango Salsa. Knowing what you want from a recipe in flavor, texture and appearance becomes a matter of altering the recipe to achieve the desired end product with less fat, cholesterol and sodium. Knowing foods helps to find good replacements for harmful ingredients and flavor elements to maintain desirability. A rule of thumb when altering recipes is that the final product is close enough to the original that one cannot tell the difference. Sometimes this requires more than one try to achieve a good product.
Eggplant is one of those vegetables many Americans underuse. It absorbs flavors well and can be used to carry flavors to the palate. Instead of frying the eggplant, I season and roast it. The browning from the roast intensifies the flavors of the olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. In addition to carrying flavors, it will provide texture much like meat would, without the saturated fat and cholesterol.
An Al Freddo sauce is made from heavy cream, butter and Parma cheese. So, I alter the recipe by making a white sauce where we keep the butter, thicken with flour and use skim milk instead of cream. Tomato paste will add color and flavor. Try substituting Romano for the parmesan cheese. They are both dry cheeses meaning less fat, cholesterol and fewer calories but the Romano has a distinctive flavor that works well in this recipe. The onions, garlic, herbs and spices are important flavor elements. By creating an array of flavors, your palate does not miss the cream. Plain yogurt is used to add richness and body to the sauce, replacing the cream and allowing us to reduce some of the cheese. As noted in the recipe, adding the yogurt to the hot sauce requires a specific procedure to maintain its creamy texture. A little white wine at the end adds yet another flavor and gives you some variation in the thickness of your sauce.
Don’t overcook your pasta. You want it to have good texture and hold together as you stir it into the rich sauce. Cook it one minute less than package directions for al dente.
Before we bring it all together — the sauce, eggplant, pasta and olives — note the various flavorful ingredients: garlic, onion, tomato paste, roasted eggplant, butter, cheese, wine and black olives. This is a feast of flavors. Now look at the textures: a smooth, thick, rich sauce; pasta that holds the sauce well and delivers flavor in every bite; the eggplant that mimics the texture of meat. And lastly look at the eye appeal: a light red sauce achieved by adding tomato paste; black olives and flecks of fresh green parsley. This elegant dish is a perfect marriage of flavors, textures and eye appeal. Now I can enjoy a rich delicious pasta and sauce as part of my healthy eating plan.
Roasted Eggplant Fettuccine in a Light Red Sauce
Serving Size: 1/10 of recipe
Serves: 10
Ingredients
2 Japanese eggplants (~2 pounds), cut into strips ½-inch thick and ½-inch x 1 inch
½ - ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
¼ teaspoon salt to taste
¼ teaspoon black pepper to taste
½ teaspoon garlic powder to taste
2 tablespoons butter
½ medium onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon flour
1 cup non-fat milk
3 tablespoons tomato paste
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon coarse black pepper
1 tablespoon dry oregano
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped
½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated (or grated Romano)
½ cup low-fat plain yogurt
½ cup sliced black olives
½ pound fettuccini, cooked al dente and drained
Dry white wine as needed to thin sauce
Directions
Preheat oven to 425.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine ¼ cup of the olive oil with a dash of salt, pepper and garlic powder. Add a handful of eggplant strips and toss to coat. The eggplant will absorb the seasoned oil. Spread the seasoned eggplant onto a baking sheet fitted with parchment paper. Add a little more oil and seasonings to the bowl and repeat until all the eggplant is seasoned and spread in a single layer on the baking sheet. Lightly sprinkle oregano and a little salt (if desired) over the eggplant.
Roast the eggplant for 25 minutes turning once halfway through the roast. Set aside. Cook the fettuccini one minute less than al dente, drain and set aside.
In a large skillet, heat the butter over medium heat. Sauté the onions and garlic until soft. Stir in the flour to absorb the butter. Add the milk, tomato paste and spices and stir until the sauce thickens and bubbles. Reduce the heat. Stir in the parsley and cheese.
Add the yogurt to a small bowl. Stir into the yogurt a tablespoon of the hot sauce. Continue to stir in one spoon at a time to raise the temperature of the yogurt. You want the yogurt to retain its creamy texture. Adding it too fast to the hot sauce will cause it to be grainy. After adding most of the sauce, stir the yogurt mixture back into the pan. Add salt and pepper to taste and thin the sauce with white wine to your preferred thickness. Stir in the reserved eggplant and olives. Stir in the fettuccini and serve immediately.
Exchanges per serving
1 Starch, 3 Vegetables, 3 Fats
Nutrients per serving:
Calories, 286; calories from fat, 144; total fat, 16g; cholesterol, 10mg; sodium, 320mg; total carbohydrate, 27g; dietary fiber, 3g; protein, 5g.
