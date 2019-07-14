In the aftermath of “Avengers: Endgame,” the world is still trying to deal with the effects of The Snap and the death of Iron Man. Being that he was Peter Parker’s mentor, this tragedy hits him even harder.
Trying to figure out how to return to his normal life, just wanting to be a kid again, Peter takes off on a class trip to Europe with his friends. While he’s there, though, he is tracked down by Nick Fury, former head of SHIELD. He needs his help to stop an otherworldly threat, several huge monsters that are all made of a different element.
Fortunately, a powerful new hero has suddenly appeared as well, the enigmatic Mysterio. Can Spider-Man help stop this growing menace, while keeping his friends safe and keeping his identity a secret?
This film makes the 23rd Marvel Comics Universe film to come out, marking the end of their Phase 3 of films and officially wrapping up the Infinity Stones story.
The last couple of years have been very heavy and emotional for Marvel fans, since the war with Thanos tugged on our heartstrings and played with our emotions more than any adult male should ever admit to. It was wonderful to go out on a more lighthearted, fun note. The film is extremely funny and terrifically exciting. The visual effects are amazing, possibly the best we’ve seen to date. Throughout the entire film, the budding romance between Peter and M.J. develops and it is delightfully awkward and nerdy. The two are so geeky and cute, it is simply adorable. The locations are gorgeous and the action can almost be felt, it pulls you in so well.
The same cast from the current series of ‘’Spider-Man’’ films all return. Tom Holland is dorky and lovable as young Peter Parker. Zendaya shows her impressive acting range as the eccentric and adorable M.J. Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury, but he is quickly becoming less super spy and more jive-talking thug. His shtick is starting to wear thin. Jake Gyllenhaal is likable and smart as Mysterio, possibly his best role of his career (which isn’t saying much).
The acting was what you’d expect from this group, as most of these actors have played their same role many times now. They were all very convincing and likable, leaving you wanting to see more of their story after the film was over.
There is quite a bit of violence. The Elementals are big and destructive. They tear down buildings and blow things up, with no regard for human life. Spider-Man, of course, does a lot of punching, kicking and fighting. None of the violence is very graphic or too intense, though.
There is a moderate amount of mild language, including one very obvious middle finger gesture. It’s sad that this is the norm for kid-targeted movies now, but it is right on par for the content in most other Marvel movies. There is no nudity, but there is some mild innuendo involved. Most of them will go over younger kids’ heads, though. There is a small amount of drinking, but it is not dwelt on.
To the common Marvel movie fan, this is a fun, exciting adventure filled with twists and turns and lots of amazing action. If you are like me and you grew up reading the comics from way back, though the story will be predictable, it will still be amazing fun to watch it unfold.
To me, this is the first Marvel movie that actually felt like I was watching the comic book unfold before my eyes. In other words, I felt like this was the most true-to-the-source material and the spirit of the Spider-Man comics. And, with so many new plot devices setting the stage for Phase 4 to begin, “Far from Home” will leave you bound up in a web of excitement, waiting to see what happens next.
I happily score it 8 legs/10.
Safe and exciting for superhero fans of all ages.
Rating: PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments
Run time: an exciting 129 minutes
