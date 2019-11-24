It was another interesting day when those CHARMing Ladies came with Napoleon Shaw as special speaker. He is with Hospice in the Pines. He spoke on long-term care, Do not Resuscitate (DNR), Out of Hospital DNR, and Directive to Physicians and the importance of having these documents. He was an interesting speaker.
Of course, the ladies brought a lot of door prizes, and I might mention again, that if you come and bring a friend with you to the meeting, you will get an extra ticket for the door prize drawing.
We want to thank the following ladies for their sponsorship in the C.H.A.R.M. program. Kendall Beattie (Abeldt’s Pharmacy), Frankie Tobias (PAM at CHI St. Lukes Health-Memorial), Kirsten Redd (Southland HealthCare and Rehab), Becky Eldridge (A Pineywoods) and Rebecca (Hospice in the Pines). We appreciate all you do for our seniors.
I want to make a special “pull” for the Friday gospel music (open mic) program. Our attendance is dropping. Lorrie is doing her best, but we need singers.
In the past, our folks would get up front and lead a song or two. Now only a few lead, but some only want to request a song. We encourage you to help Lorrie out by coming forward and leading a song. We appreciate those who do lead and if you want to sing a special, please do.
Our CD player is not working properly, but some have been bringing their own player. Thank you. And we thank Janet for being so faithful to come and play the piano and when she is going to be out, she gives us a week or so notice. Thanks, Janet.
We have several new members to our center family and we love that.
On Monday a lady approached me about bringing some bingo prizes and today she and a friend came in with a “car load” of nice prizes — regular bingo, 4-corners and blackout prizes. A very grateful thank you ladies for the prizes. God bless you for your generosity.
Annie Mae Russell has been bringing me assorted cards and stickers. I told her I had been having a good time looking through them. I love stickers anyway, and now I have an abundance of them.
They go on cards and letters I mail and the ones she gave me are unlike any I have ever had. Thank you, Annie Mae.
Three of us ladies watched a DVD of my favorite Christian comedian, Chonda Pierce for the Tuesday movie. And we thank Niki for setting it up and for popping the popcorn. It was a good morning.
We wish more people would take advantage of our movie time. It is on our schedule of activities each month.
All the senior centers will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. May you have a blessed Thanksgiving with family and friends. God is Good. We will be open again on Monday.
See you then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.