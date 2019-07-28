District news: New student enrollment for all grades (Pre-K-12th) will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 in the Hudson High School Media Center.
Required documents to register students include: proof of residency (two of the following) rent or lease receipt, utility receipt (such as water, electric, cable or landline phone). The utility receipts must be current within the last 30 days.
We must also have the following items: Parent’s picture ID, student Social Security card, student birth certificate (must be certified), current immunization record with a TB immunization and results after the 3rd birthday and legal custody papers, if applicable.
For Pre-K students only, you must provide proof of total monthly household income by bringing three recent check stubs or proof of SNAP, TANF benefits. Peavy students with English as a second language need to be present.
Residency affidavits for returning students will be done between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Regardless of the campus that students are enrolled in, we will centralize the process for annual updates on this day only. The location for all updates is the Hudson High School Media Center, where we will have ample numbers of district staff prepared for a more efficient process.
A Residency affidavit must be completed yearly if you reside with another person or family within the Hudson school district and have a child who will attend Hudson schools.
Please bring the person you reside with and two proofs of residency in their name. In addition, if your child previously attended Hudson ISD during the last school year under a residency affidavit and you now have two proofs of residence in your name, the residency change should be made at this time.
The first day of school for students is Aug. 19.
School supply lists are available on our website at hudsonisd.org.
