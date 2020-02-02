District news. It is Homecoming Week. Students on each campus can participate by wearing certain attire each day. Friday is Homecoming Day and everyone is encouraged to wear Hudson school colors that day. Friday afternoon at 1:15 p.m., the high school is having a parade around campus and then a pep rally at 2:15 p.m.
The basketball games are scheduled for 4:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Hudson will host Center. The coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen will be held after the varsity boys’ game.
Hudson Schools will be closed on Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day.
Peavy Primary news. The 2019-20 Peavy Yearbooks are on sale now. The cost is $25. You can order these online at yearbookforever.com or bring the money to the campus office.
Pre-K Night is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
